The Champions League returns with some exciting quarterfinals that will face the eight best teams in Europe. One of the qualifiers will be the one between Benfica and Liverpool, which a priori could be the least even, but surely we will still enjoy a great show and good football
When is Benfica – Liverpool? The clash will be played this Tuesday, April 5, 2021, starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in England, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is Benfica – Liverpool? It will be played at the Da Luz Stadium, which has a capacity of 65,647 spectators.
On which TV channel is Benfica – Liverpool broadcast? In Spain we can follow it on Movistar Plus and Movistar Champions League 4, Argentina with ESPN Sur, in the United States with fuboTV and Paramount + and in Mexico thanks to TNT Mexico and HBO Max
In Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and the other South American countries it will be available on ESPN Sur and on ESPN Colombia. In those of Central America thanks to Star +. They have all the programming here.
Where can I watch Benfica – Liverpool online? For its streaming broadcast in Argentina they have it thanks to Star+, in Mexico with TNT GO and in the United States with TUDN.com, TUDN App,…
In Latin American countries, to see it in streaming we can follow it thanks to Star +.
Benfica is very far from its main rivals in the domestic championship, it occupies third place, and everything indicates that it will not be able to catch up with those above. Therefore, they will focus their efforts on the Champions League. The Portuguese come to the game against Liverpool with only Radonjic out, so they can go all out in the home game, where they need a good result to dream of.
Liverpool is one of the favorites for this Champions League. The English team is reaching the end of the championship at an excellent level and, moreover, the signing of Luis Díaz has given a great leap in quality to an already fearsome striker. For the Champions League match, the Reds will not be able to count on Alexander-Arnold, Milner and Keita, as they are injured.
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimald; Weigl, Taarabt, Rafa, Everton; Ramos, Nunez.
Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Diogo Jota, Firmino.
