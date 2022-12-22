Enzo Fernández has been one of the Argentine players who have won the World Cup. This Argentine pearl was a substitute in his debut in the World Cup against Saudi Arabia, but took advantage of the minutes played in that match to gain a place in the eleven and become one of the pillars of the team to win the title.
His performance in Qatar has earned him the award for Best Young Player of the Tournament and has caused his price to skyrocket. The midfielder arrived at Benfica this season and signed a contract until 2027 in exchange for 18 million euros for 75% of his rights. That price is small compared to the figures they are willing to pay for the player. Benfica is not willing to negotiate with anyone in this winter market, and if any club wants to get Enzo Fernández he must pay the 120 million euros of his termination clause.
The Argentine player is liked by Liverpool and for a few weeks he has been associated with the English team. In fact, in Argentina it was ensured that the player would end up in Liverpool in the next winter market, even before the World Cup. But the revaluation suffered by the player this month in Qatar has complicated this situation. According to Pedro Sepúlveda, a Portuguese journalist, Real Madrid would also have been interested in Enzo Fernández
Benfica is not going to bluff in terms of its position of not negotiating with any club and according to sources close to the Portuguese club, Enzo Fernández will not leave the club in this winter transfer window. But in summer the situation would take another tone and then the Portuguese club could sit down to negotiate a possible transfer of the Argentine player.
