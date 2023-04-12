The president was in Lisbon with the team and enjoyed a beautiful evening live framed by an important victory

Not for Everyone and Let’s go. With these two expressions, two images of the experience he gave Luz, Steven Zhang he celebrated the 2-0 win of Inter against the Benfica. The president flew to Lisbon together with the whole team and the entire management, he wanted to enjoy the Champions League show live and it was worth it.

First Barella, then Lukaku, gave him a beautiful evening for which we can and must rejoice after the negative results and the difficulties experienced by Inzaghi’s team in the league. In his Stories, the number one of the Nerazzurri club wanted to celebrate the beauty of an evening even if the other half of the story has yet to be written, in the second leg, when the Portuguese arrive at San Siro and the CL semi-final is up for grabs .