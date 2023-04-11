Benfica Inter streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

BENFICA INTER STREAMING TV – This evening, Tuesday 11 April 2023, at 21 Benfica and Inter take the field at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Where to see the Benfica Inter match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Benfica Inter where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Benfica and Inter will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels and unencrypted, free of charge, on Canale 5. Extensive pre- and post-match forecasts with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts . Benfica Inter kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Tuesday 11 April 2023.

Where to see the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Benfica Inter will be visible through the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

