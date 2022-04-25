Benfica are European champions again, 60 years and 11 defeats (in the final) after the last title won by the legendary Portuguese team. In their fourth Youth League final, Benfica overwhelmed Salzburg 6-0. Benfica’s last European victory was in the European Cup in 1962, when they repeated the title won the previous year. The following six decades saw Benfica beaten in the final five times in the European Cup, once in the Uefa Cup, twice in the Europa League and three times in the Youth League, where the Lusitanian club made its debut in 2013. handed down as the curse of Bela Guttmann, the coach who left Benfica on bad terms after having conceived the two European Cup titles.