“El Fideo” won the Portuguese Super Cup on Wednesday, beating Porto 2-0, also with his own fine goal. The Argentine is now a true amulet in finals: he has won 23 of the 28 in which he has played, scoring 12 goals in 11 of them.

Ángel Di María is a finals specialist. In playing them, in winning them and in being the protagonist of them. He added a new title to his trophy cabinet (33, ed) on Wednesday after Benfica, the team he returned to after 13 years, beat Porto in the Portuguese Super Cup, a match which became his 28th final in the a single game, of which 23 won.

The 35-year-old has only lost five closing acts of a rally. Two with Argentina, both in the Copa America against Chile (2015 and 2016) and three with clubs.

He had to settle for second place in the 2019-20 Champions League and 2018-19 French Cup with PSG, as well as Real Madrid's Copa del Rey loss to Atlético Madrid in the 2012-13 season.

Di María, however, is still in full swing. With the Super Cup raised a few days ago, the Argentine can boast of having won the last 6 single-match finals in which he took the field. Furthermore, he won 3 with Argentina (Copa America, Finalissima and World Cup) and 2 with PSG (Supercopa de France 2020-21 and French Cup 2020-21). But his numbers aren't just exceptional on a collective level.

Rosario’s boy also stands out on an individual level in the epilogues of competitions. Out of 28 played finals (one game), he scored in 11 of them, for a total of 12 goals.

His only brace came in the 2018 French Super Cup against Monaco, while he scored once in the finals of the 2008 Olympic Games, 2013-14 Copa del Rey, 2015-16 League Cups (Manchester United), 2016-17 and 2019-20 (PSG), the 2018 and 2019 French Super Cups, the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Portuguese Super Cup.

In addition, “El Fideo” not only scored goals, but also gave them away to his teammates. Ángel provided assists in 6 finals and reached 7 tips, after 2 in the 2016-17 League Cup final, also against the Monegasques.

