Schmidt’s team passes 1-0 dragged by the Argentine in the Portuguese “clasico”. Now he leads the standings

Francesco Calvi

A success in the Classic to get ready for the Champions League. Four days before the match against Inter at San Siro, Roger Schmidt’s Benfica won 1-0 in the big match against Porto, led by the usual Di Maria who reached 6 goals in the season. After losing their first European outing against Salzburg 2-0 due to a red card in the 13th minute, the Ernarnados beat Coinceçao’s team… in the same way. Neres, Rafa Silva and Fideo are impregnable for the opponents, who in the 19th minute find themselves outnumbered and, shortly after, risk receiving another red card. Joao Mario and his teammates score in the second half and fly to the top of the Portuguese Liga with 18 points, +2 from Porto and Sporting, who, however, have yet to take to the field at the weekend.

BENFICA HERE — Compared to last season, some performers have changed. The 19-year-old Neves is untouchable in midfield, while Kokcu – arrived from Feyenoord – dictates the playing time. Up front there is Musa, the post-Ramos striker, good at opening spaces for the insertion of the wingers. On a tactical level, Benfica still relies heavily on the class of its attacking midfielders: former Inter player Joao Mario starts from the bench, while Di Maria, Rafa Silva and Neres start. Schmidt relies on their imagination, aware of how the match can change in an instant thanks to their flashes: dribbling, long-range shots, overlaps and textbook insertions.

THE FIRST HALF — "O Classico", as they call it in Portugal, always puts on a show and even the last match did not disappoint expectations. In front of more than 60 thousand spectators, Benfica started well and immediately looked for the 1-0 with a shot from outside the area by Di Maria. The best Porto can be seen around the quarter of an hour, even if Baro and Pepe hit the wall made up of Otamendi, the baby talent Antonio Silva (sent off against Salzburg, out against Inter) and the goalkeeper Trubin, who has long been chased by by the Nerazzurri in the summer. Conceiçao's team raises their center of gravity and pays the consequences: in the 19th minute Neres runs away with the ball, Cardoso knocks him down and is sent off. The guests protect themselves by sending Ze Pedro, central defender, on the field, but continue to play with the defense high. The risk is considerable, because Benfica is deadly in counterattacks. And in fact, in the 33rd minute, Rafa Silva burns his opponents and aims for the goal, but is brought down by Carmo, pardoned by the referee who – after the on field review – limits himself to a yellow card.

THE FIDEO AGAIN — The recovery is one-way. Musa kicks to the side twice, Kokcu hits the post with a volley, Di Maria invents a shot that brings applause for Neves, who shoots at Diogo Costa. In the 67th minute Schmidt sent the former Fiorentina player Cabral onto the field and a minute later Di Maria – who had already scored against Porto in August in the Super Cup – made it 1-0. Nice initiative on the left by Neres, who reaches the back and crosses in tow. Cabral doesn’t get there, el Fideo does and shoots (with a deflection) under the crossbar. In the end the music doesn’t change: Benfica continues to push, they try again with Di Maria and only in injury time do they lower themselves to resist the opponent’s siege. Otamendi and his associates resist until the 96th minute, winning a very heavy victory, especially on a psychological level.