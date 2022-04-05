It would be real surprise if he benfica achieves kick out Liverpool of the Champions League and reach the semi-finals (follow the match live on AS.com). The English have two chances to solve the tie in an important stretch of the season for them. Maybe they look for judgment when they jump onto the lawn gives lightor maybe they leave the homework for the lap at Anfield. Klopp’s have quite a lot this week, in which their games are played on Sunday title options in the Premier League in a direct duel against Manchester City. Unlike the rest of the participants in the Champions League quarterfinals, today’s game is not the most important game of the week for them.

Nor the most demanding… in principle. This will be the main asset of the Portuguese, that they will try to frustrate Liverpool as they already did against Ajax in the round of 16. They put in an efficient and solid defensive performance, which was enough to get rid of the Dutch. However, achieve a result similar to one of the favorites to the European throne it seems complicated. Liverpool have enough weapons to beat Benfica. Perhaps Mohamed Salah is not at his best, but Diogo Jota yes. joe gomez he will fill in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he successfully did on Saturday. Before him watford, Thiago Alcantara he became conductor again. He will dictate the pace at which the ball should move.