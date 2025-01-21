



















































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Benfica – Barcelona of the Champions League, which is played at the Estádio da Luz at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League on M+, Champions League 4 on M+, LaLiga TV Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Benfica – Barcelona

Classification and statistics between Benfica – Barcelona

Benfica comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Bologna



while Barcelona played its last Champions League match against



B. Dortmund



. He Benfica currently occupies the position number 17 of the Champions League with 10 points, while their rival,

Barcelonaoccupies the position 2 with 15 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Champions League matches of the day, Benfica’s schedule, Barcelona’s schedule and the Champions League statistics. You can also check the Champions League standings.