He Benfica and Barcelona They face this Wednesday, March 5, their match corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Both teams have already seen the faces during the League phase of the European competition, which in Lisbon held a frantic match that ended with victory for the Catalans (4-5).

Those of Flick They reach Da Luz stadium as solo leaders in the League After winning last Sunday to the Real Sociedad in Montjuic (4-0). For its part, Benfica is presented to the appointment as a collide of the Primeira League Portuguese after beating the Braga (1-0). The Lisbon have not lost any of their last eight games.

The Catalan team will not be able to count on a joke, which suffered a relapse in its injury in the soleus. The Lisbon Club, meanwhile, must face Barcelona without Di María, Bah, Manu Silva, Sanches and Gouveia, notorious absences for Bruno Lage.

Ultimately between them he left a great showfrom three penalties and an autogol, to a red in the final moments. It should be noted that Benfica managed to advance just two minutes after the initial beep, although the tie came with Lewandowski from eleven meters.









The Portuguese team exhibited great personality before the Catalans, But those of Flick knew how to go around the game and take the victory. In the last 20 minutes. Today’s appointment does not promise less emotion. The baggage in the last 5 clashes between both teams is two victories for Barça, two draws and a defeat of Barça.

Benfica – Barcelona Champions League hours

The attractive duel between the Benfica – Barcelonaa party that is played on Wednesday at ESDIO gives light and corresponding to the round of 16 of the Champions Leagueis scheduled for 21.00 hours.

Where to see Benfica – Barcelona of the Champions League online and on television

The clash between the Benfica and Barcelona It can be seen live on television through the broadcast of the channel Movistar Champions League. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by the final of the final seventeen Champions League Through the website ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.