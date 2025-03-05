The Champions League Follow its course and this Wednesday March 05 their forces will measure in the Estadio is Da Luz

Benfica and Barcelona

in a party corresponding to day Eighth – Ida of the championship.

Benfica arrives at the game after having faced Monaco and Monaco after the match against Barcelona, ​​Benfica will play against Barcelona. For its part, Barcelona will play against Benfica.

Benfica – Barcelona

Classification and statistics of the Champions League

Before the initial beep at the Estadio da Luz stadium,

Benfica occupies the position number 16 of the classification of the Champions League with 13 points, while

Barcelona occupies the Position number 2 of the table with 19 points. A victory, a draw or a defeat will determine the immediate future of both teams in the classification of the Champions League.

So far, in the Champions League Benfica has a balance of 16

goals in favor

and 12

goals against which have meant 4 games won, 1 tied and 3 losses. Barcelona arrives at the game after scoring 28 goals and hunting 13 that have resulted in 6 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost.

In what we carry as a championship, Benfica has achieved 1 victories, 2 draws and 2 losses at home, while Barcelona has won 3 wins, 0 draws and 1 losses as a visitor.

Champions League match

Television schedule and channel to see today the match between Benfica and Barcelona

The match between Benfica and Barcelona corresponding to the day Eighth – Ida The Champions League is played today Wednesday, March 5 at the ESDIO da Luz. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can see it in Champions League by M+, Champions League 4 per M+, LaLiga Tv Bar, Movistar Plus+.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee.