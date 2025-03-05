21:14 Minute 12. Benfica 0-0 Barça. Imperiaaaaal Trubin! The Raphinha center was perfect for Lewandowski to finish bocjarro. However, he found a wall called Trubin that stopped that, the rejection and another auction of Lamine Yamal from the ground. Gala ovation of Benfica’s fans for his goalkeeper …

21:12 Minute 10. Benfica 0-0 Barça. He didn’t solve Koundé well! French got into the kitchen by the right wing, but did not define well and the ball ended up in the hands of Trubin.

21:10 Minute 8. Benfica 0-0 Barça. At the hands of Trubin! Cubarsí’s shot at the corner launch did not nervate the goalkeeper of the Portuguese team.

21:09 Minute 7. Benfica 0-0 Barça. Endure well races to Lamine Yamal … He is not making progress with solvency. In the last one, he checked a shot that came out very tempered to the hands of Trubin.

21:07 Minute 6. Benfica 0-0 Barça. It did not arrive from Milagro Aktürkoglu! The striker did not hunt a long ball that left him alone before Szczesny …

21:07 Minute 5. Benfica 0-0 Barça. The game is reassured … It is now the Barça who plays in his field, trying to get rid of the advanced pressure of Benfica …

21:06 Minute 4. Benfica 0-0 Barça. Touch Barça now … Lamine, Olmo, Pedri and Kounde tried, quickly combining on the right. However, they did not finally find the hole to enter the area.

21:04 Minute 2. Benfica 0-0 Barça. Dani Olmo has had it! The first of Barça. Shot from outside the area that is diverted by very little. How the game has started!

21:03 Minute 1. Benfica 0-0 Barça. Top Pavlidisss! The striker hit him too much after hunting a large center of Aktürkogu on the right wing.

21:02 Minute 1. Benfica 0-0 Barça. What a Paradón de Szczesny! The game goes crazy in the first minute. Spectacular hand down the Polish to avoid Aktürkoglu’s goal in the first play.

21:00 The game begins !!!!

20:59 A lethal trident … Lewandowski (34 goals and three assists), Raphinha (24 goals and 18 assists for seasonal) and Lamine Yamal (11 goals and 16 assists) form the most scary offensive trio in Europe.

20:58 The hymn of the Champions League sounds … Concentration faces of all soccer players.

20:56 Spectacular presentation of the teams at the Da Luz stadium …

20:55 Spidy players! In a short one the encounter begins …

20:47 Szczesny returns to Lisbon, a scenario that for him is ‘neither fu, nor fa’ … A pitch that brings sour souvenirs. Since that day, he has remained the headline of Barcelona. In addition, he has a curious fact in his favor: with him in the goal, the team has not lost any game. However, he does not keep a good memory of that duel of the League phase. His first part went to oblivion and received numerous criticisms that questioned Hansi Flick’s decision to sit to Iñaki Peña.

20:44 This is how the stadium shows light …

20:44 Not even with a flood Lamine Yamal loses quality …

20:43 Arbitration Team: Referee: Felix Zwayer. Var: Bastian Dankert.

20:42 Flick: “We have great midfielders” “Of course Pedri is at a top level but you can also play soccer players like Fermín or Gavi.”

20:41 Flick on the game: “The two teams are well prepared” «They are two games and we want to take a good result. We are in the Champions and in this situation you have to play very serious: we want to have the ball and demonstrate our strength and make fewer mistakes than in the last game here ».

20:40 Dani Olmo: “We have to attack them with our weapons” “We have the experience that if we do not control the game you can make everything a bit crazy.”

20:39 Álvaro Carreras: “Lamine is doing very well” “He is a very difficult player to score, but everything can be carried out.”

20:38 Deco confirms dinner with Mendes: “Mendes made us as amphrerion yesterday” Even so, he denies the conversation about the renewal of Lamine Yamal: “At a dinner with 20 people there is no talk of a renewal.”

20:36 Deco: “I hope we don’t receive as many goals as in the last game here” “Football never knows what we can happen we will try to play on ours: press, play, score goals.”

20:36 Deco about the game: “Benfica is very strong here” “We know how difficult it is to play here and how teams like Atlético have suffered here, who lost here and nothing has changed.”

20:35 Deco about Raphinha’s renewal: “Raphinha’s will continue its normal course” «The renovations have their timings, the club and the player’s own contract. He is doing a great season and, if he continues, of course we will want to have many seasons ».

20:33 Deco about Lamine Yamal’s future: “It doesn’t have a better place to be”

20:33 Dani Olmo: “With Pedri and Jong we are perfectly struck”

20:32 The protagonists are already in the field! Barcelona and Benfica players come out to warm up. It rains in Lisbon.

20:32 There is no color from the last visit of De Jong to Benfica in Lisbon … The Dutch has given his situation a turn. In the league phase match he only played 28 minutes and today is the starter. It has become an indisputable for Flick on the core, along with Pedri.

20:30 Five Benfica fans arrested in the previous one … In the hours before the party there has been an action of the Portuguese police with the result of five benfic fans arrested for possession of ammunition weapons.

20:29 Dani Olmo: “A good result for the return is a victory” “We come from a good dynamic.”

20:28 Do they sound to you? The emotional video of Barça that includes players of children who are headlines today …

20:27 Lage, Benfica coach: “We can eliminate Barça” “Our goal is to get the victory tomorrow and go to Barcelona to win,” he said in the last press conference.

20:26 Eye because Benfica has won the Monaco in seventeenisavos … In the previous tie, Benfica surpassed El Monaco with another totally crazy game at the Da Luz stadium. The Monegasco team beat Barça in the Joan Camper trophy 0-3 and in the 2-1 League phase match.

20:25 In addition, Lisbon was where his Champions conquered … In the city where Hansi Flick won the title. Last January, the German lost 4-2 against Benfica and ended up winning 4-5.

20:23 Flick has a good history in Champions League qualifiers … In his stage at Bayern, he won 11 of the 12 qualifiers he directed. In 2020, he eliminated Chelsea with a global 7-1 (0-3 and 4-1), swept Barça with a historic 2-8, beat Lyon 0-3 in the semifinals and conquered the title by imposing 1-0 on PSG in the final.

20:22 No one forgets Álvaro Carreras, the player who formed in the Real Madrid quarry … Álvaro Carreras already shone in the meetings against Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​standing in the world showcase. Today he has another occasion paint to get the attention of the European aristocracy. He went through ‘La Fábrica’ of Real Madrid.

20:21 Flick didn’t want his players to see the derby together … The players, after dinner at the hotel, headed to their rooms. Who wanted to see the game did it alone because Flick ruled out the possibility of seeing it all together.

20:20 Flick has confirmed it: “Gavi is not 100%yet”

20:20 Keep still raining in Lisbon …

20:19 The beautiful gesture of Araújo with the fans before the meeting …

20:18 Flick on Gavi: «Yesterday did not train because he didn’t feel good and let’s see. We will train today and we will see » The Barca coach made it clear at yesterday’s press conference that he was not sure that Gavi was going to play. Today is not even among the 23 players chosen by Flick for today’s meeting.

20:15 Flick does not forget the league phase match: “To win, we have to improve what we did here” «You have to keep in mind that there is a return. We must play with confidence ».

20:14 Cubarsí about the Champions League conquest: “If we pass before Benfica there may be options” “They tell us three years ago that Lamine and I would be here and we wouldn’t believe it.”

20:12 Intense rain in da light … We will see how it affects the state of the grass …

20:09 An atmosphere is coming in the Da Luz stadium …

20:09 This is how the Barca team has arrived at the locker room …

20:08 This is FC Barcelona’s costume …

20:07 Thus looks today’s scenario …

20:05 The Spanish and Barça legend is ready to enjoy the meeting!

20:05 These are the substitutes of both teams: Benfica: Samuel, Cabral, Belotti, Prestianni, Dahl, Nuno Félix, Leandro Santos, Hugo Félix, Bajami, João Regi, Renato Sanches and Diogo Prioste. Barça: Iñaki Peña, Kochen, Araujo, Eric García, Héctor Fort, Gerard Martín, Pablo Torre, Fermín, Casadó, Pau Víctor, Ferran, Ansu Fati.

20:04 There is also Benfica alignment!

20:03 There is already alignment of FC Barcelona! Hansi Flick comes out without news. The news is on the bench: Gavi, finally, stays out. It will be Ansu Fati on the bench.