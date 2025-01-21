20:36
There is desire for a match
The Blaugranas are very motivated
20:35
Deco serves Movistar
The sporting director responds to the alleged interest in Rashford. “We are dealing with the ‘fair play’ issue, making arrangements. If in the final days we can strengthen the team, we will try. As of today there is nothing concrete. The priority is the renewals of the important players in the squad. Once this is over, we can focus on one reinforcement or another, but it is not something that the coach has asked of us either. We will talk to the coach after this,” explained the former footballer.
20:24
The players warm up
Barça’s goalkeepers, the first to take the field!
20:15
Who referees tonight?
The designated referee is the Dutchman Danny Makkelie, who debuted in the Champions League in the 2014/15 season. Since then, he has directed 50 games in the world’s top club competition. Your assistants will be your compatriots Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries. In the VAR it will be Rob Dieperink.
20:11
Today it is played in Da Luz
Beautiful Benfica stadium
20:10
Everything prepared in Da Luz
We must build a monument to the utility men
20:09
Lewandowski is good at Benfica
It is one of the teams that has beaten the most in Europe
20:09
Barcelona has also arrived at the Portuguese stadium
Faces of concentration in the azulgranas
20:08
Benfica is already in Da Luz
The home team needs to win
20:07
We also have the Benfica eleven
Those chosen by Bruno Lage: Trubin, Araujo, Otamendi, Antonio Silva, Carreras, Aursnes, Florentino, Kokgu, Schjelderup, Pavlidis and Akturkoglu.
20:01
Play Szczesny
Flick bets on the Polish goalkeeper. Surprise. The rest of the team without surprises. Do you like Barcelona’s eleven?
20:00
There are already eleven from Barcelona
This is Hansi Flick’s bet to play in Da Luz: Szczesny, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Gavi, Lamine, Raphinha and Lewandowski.
19:58
Benfica has it worse
The Portuguese team is fifteenth with ten points. He has only won one of the three games he has played so far at home. Those of Bruno Lagewho are showing themselves as a reliable team in their League, will try to repeat the feat of the last confrontation with the Blaugrana, whom they beat in Da Luz and took two points away from them at the Camp Nou.
19:57
Barça, to close its pass to the second round directly
Since their defeat against Monaco on the first matchday, all of the culés’ matches have been counted as victories. Barcelona occupies second place in this group stage
19:55
Champions Night!!!!!!!
Good afternoon, evening and welcome to the Da Luz stadium, where Benfica and Barcelona play the penultimate matchday of this group stage of the Champions League.
