20:36 There is desire for a match The Blaugranas are very motivated

20:35 Deco serves Movistar The sporting director responds to the alleged interest in Rashford. “We are dealing with the ‘fair play’ issue, making arrangements. If in the final days we can strengthen the team, we will try. As of today there is nothing concrete. The priority is the renewals of the important players in the squad. Once this is over, we can focus on one reinforcement or another, but it is not something that the coach has asked of us either. We will talk to the coach after this,” explained the former footballer.

20:24 The players warm up Barça’s goalkeepers, the first to take the field!

20:15 Who referees tonight? The designated referee is the Dutchman Danny Makkelie, who debuted in the Champions League in the 2014/15 season. Since then, he has directed 50 games in the world’s top club competition. Your assistants will be your compatriots Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries. In the VAR it will be Rob Dieperink.

20:11 Today it is played in Da Luz Beautiful Benfica stadium

20:10 Everything prepared in Da Luz We must build a monument to the utility men

20:09 Lewandowski is good at Benfica It is one of the teams that has beaten the most in Europe

20:09 Barcelona has also arrived at the Portuguese stadium Faces of concentration in the azulgranas

20:08 Benfica is already in Da Luz The home team needs to win

20:07 We also have the Benfica eleven Those chosen by Bruno Lage: Trubin, Araujo, Otamendi, Antonio Silva, Carreras, Aursnes, Florentino, Kokgu, Schjelderup, Pavlidis and Akturkoglu.

20:01 Play Szczesny Flick bets on the Polish goalkeeper. Surprise. The rest of the team without surprises. Do you like Barcelona’s eleven?

20:00 There are already eleven from Barcelona This is Hansi Flick’s bet to play in Da Luz: Szczesny, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Gavi, Lamine, Raphinha and Lewandowski.

19:58 Benfica has it worse The Portuguese team is fifteenth with ten points. He has only won one of the three games he has played so far at home. Those of Bruno Lagewho are showing themselves as a reliable team in their League, will try to repeat the feat of the last confrontation with the Blaugrana, whom they beat in Da Luz and took two points away from them at the Camp Nou.

19:57 Barça, to close its pass to the second round directly Since their defeat against Monaco on the first matchday, all of the culés’ matches have been counted as victories. Barcelona occupies second place in this group stage