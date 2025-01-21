The Champions League continues its course and this Tuesday January 21

They will measure their strength in the Estadio da Luz stadium

Benfica and Barcelona

in a match corresponding to the Matchday F. Groups – Day 7 of the championship.

Benfica comes into the match having faced Bologna and Monaco while Barcelona played their last Champions League matches against B. Dortmund and Stade Brestois. After the match against Barcelona, ​​Benfica will play against Juventus. For its part, Barcelona will play against Atalanta.

Benfica – Barcelona

Champions League classification and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Estádio da Luz stadium, Benfica occupies the position number 15 of the Champions League classification with 10 points, while

Barcelona occupies the position number 2 of the table with 15 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Champions League standings.

So far, in the Champions League Benfica has a record of 10

goals in favor

and 7

goals against which have meant 3 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost. Barcelona comes into the match having scored 21 goals and conceded 7, which has translated into 5 games won, 0 drawn and 1 lost.

So far in the championship, Benfica has achieved 1 victory, 1 draw and 1 defeat at home, while Barcelona has achieved 2 victories, 0 draws and 1 defeat as a visitor.

Consult the Champions League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Benfica and Barcelona.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Champions League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Benfica and Barcelona today

The match between Benfica and Barcelona corresponding to the day F. Groups – Day 7 The Champions League takes place today, Tuesday, January 21, at the Estádio da Luz. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on Champions League on M+, Champions League 4 on M+, LaLiga TV Bar.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Champions League matches of the day, Benfica’s schedule, Barcelona’s schedule and the Champions League statistics. You can also check the Champions League standings.