The Nerazzurri’s next opponent in the quarter-finals of the Champions League has no problems in the league: after 45 minutes Schmidt’s team was already three goals ahead

Enthusiasm has never lacked this year. The draw in Nyon proved to be the icing on the cake, now Joao can’t wait to show Inter the beautiful player he has become. Yesterday afternoon, the Portuguese midfielder said he was happy to have picked up the Nerazzurri. Today he knocked out Vitoria Guimaraes, fifth force in La Liga and in the Conference League zone, with a brace. After 45 minutes Schmidt’s team was already ahead by three goals: in the end they closed the match with a score of 5-1, thanks to the usual stamp of Ramos, to the own goal of Daniel Silva and to the goal on the expiry of Antonio.

On the attack — Schmidt sends the very titular players onto the field, who are now playing by heart. Bah and Grimaldo, the two full-backs, act on the midfield line and throw themselves into space, waiting for a deep pass. When possession belongs to Benfica, the script is always the same. The central defenders exchange with the two midfielders, then widen to the wingers and there… the magic begins. Neres, Joao and Rafa Silva go to get the ball, Gonçalo attacks on goal and there is little they can do for the opponents. The first goal arrives in the 12th minute: a cross by Neres for Rafa, shot at the far post and 1-0 by the baby bomber. See also Erik Lamela, relive the best goal that gave him the Puskas award, video

Joao dominates — The bad and the good weather, in the opposing half of the field, it is above all Joao Mario. The former Inter hit the mark in the half hour on a penalty, awarded by the referee after a quick counter-attack. Goalkeeper Vlachodimos raises towards Gonçalo, who extends for Rafa Silva who is then landed at the entrance to the area. Joao shows up on the penalty spot and makes no mistake, rests for eight minutes and then signs the set with a lob. In between, there was also time for regrets: captain Otamendi, who will miss the quarter-leg due to disqualification, improvises as a center forward and hits the post with a gore.

Pressing — Down 3-0 at half-time, Vitoria didn’t throw themselves down and in the second half they showed up more often in the opposing half. The Benfica defenders didn’t suffer, Gonçalo pushed to find the brace. The aggressiveness of the Portuguese is in any case worthy of applause: if they lose the ball they go to take it back on the trocar and, rather than allowing counter-attacks, they commit a foul. Despite the three-goal lead and the now mortgaged victory, the pace remains very high until the end. In the 69th minute the 4-0 came with an own goal from Daniel Silva, ten minutes later Andre scored the flag goal. In the final Neres puts another dangerous ball in the way, which Musa transforms into an assist for Antonio. The game ends 5-1 and Da Luz is a party, on the pitch and in the stands. In Lisbon, Inter will find a creepy atmosphere. See also The qualification race: Juve, it's getting tough. Inter and Milan in the balance. Naples, we're almost there

March 18, 2023 (change March 18, 2023 | 21:23)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Benfica #avalanches #Guimaraes #goals #Inter #player #Joao #Mario