A net result, to celebrate the umpteenth title in front of the home crowd, and which sends back to the sender the dreams of the old rivals, namely Porto.

The 3-0 win against Vitoria Guimaraes was worthless for the blue-and-whites. The victories of both teams have in fact kept the 2 points behind unchanged, and Benfica thus obtains the Portuguese title, thanks to its 87 points. Porto closes at 85. Strong disappointment in Porto, and big party in Lisbon…