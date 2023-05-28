A net result, to celebrate the umpteenth title in front of the home crowd, and which sends back to the sender the dreams of the old rivals, namely Porto.
The 3-0 win against Vitoria Guimaraes was worthless for the blue-and-whites. The victories of both teams have in fact kept the 2 points behind unchanged, and Benfica thus obtains the Portuguese title, thanks to its 87 points. Porto closes at 85. Strong disappointment in Porto, and big party in Lisbon…
May 27, 2023 (change May 27, 2023 | 22:22)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Benfica #champions #Portugal #remote #derby #Porto
Leave a Reply