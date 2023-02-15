With videoClub Brugge of Noa Lang and Bjorn Meijer needs a small miracle to reach the quarter finals of the Champions League. Coach Roger Schmidt’s Benfica won 0-2 in Bruges, partly due to a goal from David Neres.



15 Feb. 2023

Benfica, coached by Schmidt, made a big impression in the group stage of the Champions League by finishing first in a group with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Maccabi Haifa. The Portuguese club held PSG’s stars to a draw twice while beating Juventus twice. Club Brugge also delivered a great performance by finishing second in a group with FC Porto, Bayer Leverkusen and Atlético Madrid.

In the mutual duel at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Noa Lang and Bjorn Meijer both had a starting place at Club Brugge, while Schmidt let former Feyenoord midfielder Fredrik Aursnes start. Former Ajax player David Neres had to watch from the bench and saw a goalless first half pass by from there. Just before the break, Club Brugge thought it would take the lead, but Denis Odoi was offside. As a result, Lang’s assist was canceled. See also Russia and China turn BRICS into an increasingly political bloc

Noa Lang in action against Benfica. © BELGA



Lang and Meijer played an important role in Club Brugge’s counterattacks, but it was Benfica that already claimed the first goal of the match before the break. It finally came six minutes after the break through a very clumsy penalty kick. Jack Hendry kicked his opponent upside down and João Mário knew what to do with that. He shot the ball through the hands of Simon Mignolet: 0-1.

Long tried to stoke the fire after that opening goal, but the Belgian home team was unable to really put Schmidt’s team under pressure. In the end, substitute Neres made the decision two minutes before the end. The Brazilian took full advantage of a slipper from Meijer and made it 0-2. For a moment Neres also thought he could make it 0-3, but he was offside. But the 0-2 is also a result that offers little prospect for the quarterfinals for Club Brugge. See also Ukraine crisis: alarm in America because of Scholz

David Neres celebrates his goal. © BELGA







