The investigating judge of Benevento yesterday filed the archiving decree with reference to the position of Clemente Mastella, mayor of the Samnite capital, investigated for embezzlement regarding the alleged improper use of the ‘Mayors in contact 2.0’ application. The investigating judge accepted the filing request made by the Benevento prosecutor’s office.

“Once again the hatred that they stubbornly try to reserve for me has been denied to the senders, clogging up the Court with unfounded complaints”, declared Mastella with reference to various complaints presented and following which the investigations were triggered. “I will continue in the administrative work, fully respectful of the law, which is bringing only obvious benefits and will continue to bring to the city of Benevento and its citizens”, concludes Mastella.