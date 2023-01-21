Benevento – Poker hunt. After overcoming Venice in extremis with a paw from Massimo Coda, this afternoon Genoa (2.00 pm) visits Benevento to extend the streak of three consecutive victories and continue the run-up to Serie A. Gilardino has had record-breaking pace so far: 13 points in 5 games. A change of pace that allowed the rossoblùs to grab Reggina in 2nd place, keeping the other rivals at a distance for promotion.

In Gila’s sights are the 5 wins in a row obtained by Gian Piero Gasperini between March and April 2007. Back then, the ‘filotto’ was decisive in the promotion sprint, now it would give a strong signal to the championship. Today, however, the Grifo will face a wounded and plastered opponent: Fabio Cannavaro’s Benevento, Gila’s blue captain at the 2006 World Cup, is back from a nuanced victory against Cosenza and is also grappling with many absences in defense. Glik joined the various Masciangelo, Letizia, Leverbe and Foulon in extremis due to a knee problem.

«We meet a wounded team, reached in the last minutes of the last match. A team that isn’t going through a great moment, but that has quality players. Just think of Ciano, Improta, Forte and Simy. They are built for other ranking positions. I asked the lads to focus above all on the attitude and on playing the game which is the main thing. Once we have the game in hand, we will have to be proactive», underlines Alberto Gilardino.

The rossoblù coach wants his team to take the field with the same spirit seen in previous matcheswithout renouncing to attack, but rather trying to impose his own game right away.

To face Benevento, mister Gilardino changes form and chooses the 3-5-2. sending Ilsanker onto the field in defense – from the first minute – together with Vogliacco and Dragusin. Strootman rest time in midfield. Instead of him there is Badelj. Up front is Coda instead of Puscas.

Benevento in full emergency in defense. Fabio Cannavaro has the men counted and sends Pastina onto the field from the first minute. Forward space to Forte.

The official formations

Benevento (4-3-2-1): Paleari; El Kaouakibi, Veseli, Cappellini, Pastina; Karic, Acampora, Schiattarella; Ciano, Improta; Loud

Genoa (3-5-2): Martinez; Ilsanker, Vogliacco, Dragusin; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Gudmundsson, Criscito; Aramu, Coda.