Four postponements of group C close the program of the second day. And a big one is unlocked: with the header from a corner by the new center forward Alexis Ferrante – first personal joy in 2023 – Benevento beat Francavilla in the 35th minute (1-0) and won the first three points of their season at Vigorito ( minutes of injury time suffering for Andreoletti’s team, with 10 men for Capellini’s red card). Avellino, however, collapses and suffers their second defeat in a row on Juve Stabia’s pitch (1-0) after the home defeat against Latina: half an hour into the second half, the Stabia defender Bellich (formerly Vicenza) resolves it, finding the ball on a free kick taken by Mignanelli towards the heart of the area. It’s already a crisis for Rastelli’s team, among the favorites to make the jump to Serie B after the large summer investments. Night of reflection for the owners and for CEO Perinetti.
First three points for Cudini’s Foggia who beat, in a deserted Zaccheria (match played behind closed doors by order of the Prefect), the former Di Napoli’s Giugliano: the match lights up after the interval, when Giugliano becomes enterprising almost taking the lead with Berardocco and Sorrentino; Foggia’s merit, however, is being able to break the balance at the best moment of their opponents, thanks to Tonin’s winning start in the 57th minute (advantage managed well in the final also with quality substitutions, Vacca and Peralta). A goal in each half between Picerno and Taranto (1-1): Lucani ahead in the quarter of an hour, from Guerra’s cross Murano goes over for Albadoro (1-0), equalized with Cianci’s header (which , on this pitch, had already scored against Catanzaro) on a well-taken free kick by Zonta.
