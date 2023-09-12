Four postponements of group C close the program of the second day. And a big one is unlocked: with the header from a corner by the new center forward Alexis Ferrante – first personal joy in 2023 – Benevento beat Francavilla in the 35th minute (1-0) and won the first three points of their season at Vigorito ( minutes of injury time suffering for Andreoletti’s team, with 10 men for Capellini’s red card). Avellino, however, collapses and suffers their second defeat in a row on Juve Stabia’s pitch (1-0) after the home defeat against Latina: half an hour into the second half, the Stabia defender Bellich (formerly Vicenza) resolves it, finding the ball on a free kick taken by Mignanelli towards the heart of the area. It’s already a crisis for Rastelli’s team, among the favorites to make the jump to Serie B after the large summer investments. Night of reflection for the owners and for CEO Perinetti.