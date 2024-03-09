Benevento: among young people kidnapped, beaten and tortured, 4 arrests

Seized for several hours inside a house, beaten and tortured, even with the use of weapons. Four men, residents of Benevento, were arrested, at the end of an investigation coordinated by the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Benevento, by the soldiers of the Benevento carabinieri company and the San Leucio del Sannio carabinieri station. One ended up in prison and the other three were subjected to house arrest with control using an electronic bracelet, all seriously accused of torture, kidnapping and robbery, committed against three young people residing in San Leucio del Sannio, one of whom was a minor eighteen years old.

The investigation began with the control of a car in San Leucio del Sannio by a patrol of soldiers from the local carabinieri station, which took place late at night in December 2023.; on board the vehicle, the police found three men, a fifty-two year old, a twenty-two year old and, in the back of the passenger compartment, a twenty-year-old, with signs of violence on his face; not believing the version given by those arrested on the cause of these injuries, the police carried out further investigations and discovered that the boy had been beaten by the two men present on board the vehicle, inside a house in Benevento, where he is still they found two of his friends, one of whom was a minor, monitored by two other individuals, father and son, who prevented them from going out.

During further investigations, carried out with the support of the mobile radio operations unit of the Benevento carabinieri company, the victims and various people informed about the facts were interviewed, analyzed video surveillance images and bank documentation and acquired telephone traffic data.

According to the reconstruction of the prosecutor's office, the three young people had gone to a house in Benevento in Rione Libertà to peacefully resolve an argument that had occurred a few days earlier with some peers, but they had been seized for several hours inside the house, beaten and tortured, including with the use of weapons including knives and a truncheon. Two of the young people, according to what the investigators reported in a note, were repeatedly beaten with kicks to the head, with chairs and a truncheon, hit with a knife and subjected to further harassment: forced to clean up their blood. One of the young people, according to the reconstruction of the prosecutor's office, also lost consciousness but as soon as he recovered he was ordered to move on all fours on the floor and make the noises of a dog while he continued to be kicked until he provoked spontaneous defecation, forcing him then to stay on the balcony because of the bad smell it gave off. Hence the charge of the crime of torture, aggravated by the injuries, as well as the crimes of kidnapping and robbery.

The three victims, underlines the prosecutor's office, also had their cell phones, sums of cash and the car in which they arrived in Benevento taken away. This car, in particular, had been used by the kidnappers to transport the victims to automatic bank machines and force them to make withdrawals from current accounts; a withdrawal of money had actually been carried out by one of the victims, beaten and threatened in San Giorgio del Sannio just a few minutes before the casual intervention of the military patrol from the local Carabinieri station which subjected the vehicle to inspection.

The investigating judge, sharing the request of the prosecutor's office, issued the precautionary measures carried out today, applying the measure of precautionary custody in prison against the man, who lives inside the apartment where the torture took place, already burdened by precedents, unlike the other three, subjected to house arrest with electronic devices of check. On the occasion of the execution, one of the recipients of the measures was also arrested red-handed for possession of various narcotic substances.