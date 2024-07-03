Just over a month ago Luciano Benetton made a sensational announcement: «I have discovered in the company’s accounts a dramatic budget deficit of around 100 million. I trusted and I was wrong. I was betrayed in the true sense of the word”. The first consequence was an earthquake at the top of the company, starting with the resignation of Benetton himself. But now, as was all too predictable, 375 workers are called to pay the bill (in the form of solidarity contracts). Who refuse to accept.

THE ACCOUNTS THAT DON’T ADD UP

The 2023 budget closed with a net loss of 230 million (on nearly 1.1 billion in revenue) and the exit of CEO Massimo Renon after Luciano’s accusations against the managers and the family’s decision to leave the board.

According to the unions, theThe Benetton group has proposed the application of solidarity contracts to all workers, except for some sectors, up to 40% for six months, renewable, but the trade unions rejected this possibility of agreement, calling it “a penalising agreement”. The trade unions themselves reported this after a meeting held yesterday afternoon with company delegates and internal trade union representatives.

The opposition, explained the textile categories of Cgil, Cisl and Uil, derives from the fact that “no industrial plan has been presented”. The unions also asked for 100% wage integration for any solidarity days. The company has therefore proposed expanding the group of workers who can access incentivised exits, extending it to employees who are more than 24 months away from their retirement date.. In the meantime, the offices of the Ponzano Veneto (Treviso) and Villorba (Treviso) branches will be closed every Friday from July 12th to August 3rd.

IT’S ABOUT REDUCE DAMAGE

There are 375 Benetton workers who would be affected by the solidarity contracts proposed by the company. The share of the social safety net will be at the center, together with other topics, of a new summit between the company and the unions scheduled for July 15. From July 16, assemblies with workers have already been scheduled.

The trade unions consider the application of the 40% solidarity rate to be excessive and aim first and foremost to reduce its impact, in terms of percentage and number of people involved. With respect to the restructuring of the commercial network, the closures of stores indicated by the ownership concern first of all unprofitable stores located abroad, and only subsequently and possibly locations in Italy. The staff of the offices that will remain closed on Fridays in the coming weeks will be employed in smart working mode.