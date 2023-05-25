Benetton, from the Bulgari hotel to the Place de l’Opéra: here’s what happens

Benettons gets a makeover. There family holding trevigiana started his real estate rearrangement. Double split between the group’s assets to distribute them to the four branches of the family. So the rich man heritage Of PonzanoVeneto will be distributed among the membersit is – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – a treasure quantified at approx 900 million euros. In fact, the prestigious portfolio subject to division contains iconic assets, which however remain outside of this operation i Benetton group stores. According to the estimates released by the company, the real estate assets cover 233 thousand square meters and has a value greater than i two billions. This package also includes the Fondaco Tedeschi in Venice and the property of Place de l’Opéra in Paris and the massive redevelopment of Piazza Augusto Imperatore in Romewith the luxury hotel of Bulgarians.

Read also: Ponte, the manager of the Benettons: “I knew about the risk of collapse but I did nothing”

Read also: Ponte Morandi, the Mion “quibble” that risks blowing up the whole process

The operation is part of the strategy to focus on core business Of Edition and saw – continues the Sun – the compact family in proceeding in this direction after the group’s strategic renewal process which took place in the last 18 months with the establishment of the new governance under the chairmanship of Alessandro Benetton. In detail, the operation provides for the creation of four newco numbered assigned to family members, companies that will have a worth 250 million. Emperor Augustus a Lucian Benetton, the Fondaco a Sabrina Benetton, the Paris property a Juliana Benetton and the Volta dei Mercanti in Florence at the branch of Carlo Benettons.

Subscribe to the newsletter

