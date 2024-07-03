Benetton, the first effects of the 200 million debt: the 40% solidarity contract proposed. The unions’ fury

Things are rough at home Benettonafter the 2023 budget which recorded a net loss of 230 million euros. The situation was further complicated by the resignation of the CEO Max Renonfollowing the criticisms of Luciano Benetton towards the managers and the family’s decision to withdraw from the board of directors.

The unions reported that the group suggested the application of the solidarity contracts for all employeesexcluding some sectors, with a reduction in work of up to 40% for six months, with the possibility of extension. However, this proposal was rejected by trade unions who consider it too penalizing.

During a meeting held yesterday afternoon with company delegates and internal union representatives, it emerged that the union opposition is due in the absence of an industrial plan clear. The unions have also requested that the solidarity days be covered with a 100% wage supplement.

In response, the company has proposed expanding the number of workers eligible for severance pay, extending this possibility to employees who are more than 24 months away from retirement. pension. In the meantime, it has been decided that the offices in Ponzano Veneto and Villorba will be closed every Friday from July 12th to August 3rd.