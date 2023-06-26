Benetton, the maxi dividends and the ouster of Toninelli that changed everything

Keep making the case Benettons and the aftermath of the bridge collapse Morandi of Genoa, which cost the lives of 43 people and which led to a estrangement of the Treviso family, forced to leave the management of Highways but with a big check in your pocket.

From the 2018 – we read in La Verità – magistrates, newspapers and TV have recounted the collapse of the Morandi bridge starting from the technical responsibilities. But hardly anyone focused on earnings that the Benettons obtained thanks to a motorway network that they produced millionaire dividendswhile investments for maintenance decreased.

It all came out thanks to ad an interception of the former manager Gianni Mionrevealed by Panorama in 2021: “We have maintenance – says Mion – made in declinethe more time went by, the less we did… like that we distribute profits to Gilberto (Benetton ed) e the whole family was happy“.

