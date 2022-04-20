Benetton, super check of 1 billion for reimbursement of government expenses

Rich loot for the family Benetton. The sale of Highways At the state. In fact, the Treviso-based company – we read on the Truth – will not only collect the 8 billion agreed to leave the company considered responsible for the tragedy of the collapse of Morandi bridge in Genoa, which cost the life of a 43 peoplebut also a additional bonus. It turned out that the highway manager will also cash 1 billion from reimbursements from the state for the emergency Covidwith many greetings to the thousands of businesses and of commercial establishments which they have not received nothing and that in many cases they had to close.

Thanks to that money – continues the Truth – i Benetton they managed to repay a bond from 480 million. Compensation agreed for the lower turnover due Covid they had to be between 10 and 20% of the lower turnover and could not in any case exceed 150 thousand euros. But on May 20, nine days after the Relaunch decree, the supervisor for motorway concessions gave the green light for reimbursements. Aspi He obtained 542 million for 4 months of missed collections and not 150 thousand as expected for the others. But when you come to terms with the whole of 2020 i refunds will go up. Massimo Ruspandini (Fdi), studied the financial statements. “He It will come to 1 billion and 44 million“.

Read also:

“The alarm on public debt returns: interest rates at risk with the” Draghi method ”

CSM reform, no Copernican revolution, but …

CSM, the position of the League: “Few amendments but indispensable”

Easter in Ukraine, the testimony of the City Angels: “Spooky stories”

Russia, minutes counted for default: only 50 billion reserves remain

Baby gang beats and throws an elderly man in a dumpster

War in Ukraine, the other truth: VIDEO

Axpo, the joint venture for the development of renewables is underway

Philips, Andrea Celli is the new Managing Director in IIG

Costa Deliziosa, inaugurated today the cruise season in Bari