Benetton, through a subsidiary company, continue to collect

News about the case emerges every day Benetton. The obligatory transfer of Highways following the collapse of the bridge Morandi cost the lives of 43 people, it seems to have brought more advantages than disadvantages to family from Treviso. In addition to the already known events of the rich check from 8 billion from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and maxi reimbursement from 1 billion for the missed receipts during the lockdown due to the Covid, check a new bonus. If you use the names of the board of directors of A4 holding – we read about the Truth – that is, the company that manages the motorway dealership richest in Italy, the Brescia-PaduaThey are 6 Spaniards and one ItalianCostantino Toniolo, former Venetian councilor of the UDC.

Analyzing the organization chart company – continues the Truth – it emerges that the company despite being spanish it still does reference to Benettons through the subsidiary Abertis and despite a judgment of the Council of Stator reaffirmed by Cassationthe former Minister of Transport De Micheli (Pd), he decided for the granting of the extension expired in 2013. In essence, therefore, i Benetton through the subsidiary Abertis they will continue to collect 1.2 million per day until the 2026.

Read also:

“” Draghi resigns and goes to NATO. Political elections Sunday 16 October ”

Orsini breaks the Rai. Hard attack by the Democratic Party on Bianca Berlinguer

Ukrainian war, sanctions against Moscow: 98% of readers support Putin

Cacciari: “Anti-Russia crusade, Nato-Moscow war with nuclear weapons”

Prime Minister melons, here is the government. The names of the ministers. Salvini, Berlusconi …

His wife drowns and fakes the accident, Perrino: “Criminal film fantasy”

Decarbonisation, Ovs accelerates: 46% CO2 cut in 2030

Edison-Enel, today the conference on hydroelectric concessions in Italy

illycaffè in Venice, 30 years of the illy Art Collection celebrated