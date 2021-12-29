The Benetton family rewrites the company’s bylaws and their son Alessandro prepares for the presidency

Alessandro Benetton, son of Luciano Benetton, founder of 21 Invest, is preparing to hold the office of president of the holding of family, focusing on one slogan very specific: more united, but also freer. These are in fact the two important news, reported from Sole 24 Ore, which will soon become part of the new company statute.

More united because, according to the latest rumors, the office of president of Edition, the holding company of Benetton, now in the hands of Enrico Laghi, former commissioner Ilva and Alitalia, could return to a representative of the family, Alessandro. But also more flexible and free. This is thanks to “mechanisms that do not permanently lock the balances of holding, but they guarantee ways out “, writes the Sole 24 Ore.

In light of the times that are changing and upsetting everything, it was decided to rewrite the governance of the family empire, which has now become obsolete. “In new document governance mechanisms are envisaged capable of guaranteeing each branch room for maneuver and, in particular, the freedom to choose whether to remain part of the Edition system or to leave it in stable times and ways ”, we read on Sole 24 Ore. In fact, according to what was reconstructed by the economic newspaper “la greater elasticity it will be guaranteed by providing for a double pre-emption: one internal to the branch to which the member belongs and secondly one external and extended to a different family branch. “The new rules will be sanctioned by an extraordinary assembly to be held in January.