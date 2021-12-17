Good performance by Bortolami’s team, which also had to deal with several absences. The British, however, win and find their first success in the competition

Benetton Rugby failed to make their Challenge Cup debut in Gloucester and was defeated 54-25, despite a great first half. Many unavailability in the ranks of the Lions, which forced coach Bortolami to make some unprecedented choices, including captain Lamaro (freshly renewed) at number 8 and the rookie Pani in the role of extreme, thanks to the absences of both Albornoz and Marin. The most positive indications come from the reaction of the green-and-whites between 30th and the end of the first portion of the game, paradoxically thanks to the yellow card inflicted on the Benetton captain who, under 19-6, found the way to the goal twice, going at the interval below for 19-18.

First half – The start of the Lions is more than convincing, with a long press within the 22 of Gloucester. If the first actions do not produce points, it is two fouls committed by the hosts that allow Smith to place two kicks from almost sidereal distance for the 6-0 of the guests. Gloucester reacts, above all thanks to greater physical prowess in the static phases. It is in fact Singleton who concludes a maul by easily entering the mid-Treviso area. At 26 °, the first and definitive overtaking of the English: Rees-Zammit bypasses the defense of the Lions with a kick and Meehan is the quickest to dive on the ball to crush the 10-6, before Hastings transforms. At 30th, the twist that threatens to bury Benetton definitively: Lamaro sees his tackle on the man without the ball punished with a yellow card, Gloucester immediately takes advantage by scoring another seven points. But, just when the Treviso players seem to be able to capitulate, it is a great personal action by Smith to reopen the game, breaking three tackles and crushing 19-13. Shortly before the break, Ioane’s broken play creates the conditions for Seb Negri’s overbearing goal, which allows Benetton to go to the break under 19-18.

Second half – Despite a crescendo ending in the first half, the recovery quickly turned into a Gloucester monologue. At the first action worthy of note, in fact, the British find the sawdust thanks to Alemanno, still from touche. Treviso seems to have no more, and the hosts continue to push, collecting a technical half in the 50th minute for the 33-18. Varney further widens the gap a few minutes later by taking advantage of a defensive hole caused by the penetration of a teammate, definitively closing the match. The Lions, however, have a jolt on their first trip to the opposing half of the field, finding the goal thanks to an attempt at the foot of Smith deflected by a defender: Morisi is the fastest to pounce on the ball and make the defeat less bitter. The last fifteen minutes only serve to round off the result, set at 54-25 by a try by May from a broken game and one by Clement still from the maul. Gloucester thus obtains the first Challenge victory of the year, while Benetton will have the opportunity to cancel the zero from the standings on Saturday 15 January at home against the Dragons.

