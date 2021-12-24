In the first direct match of the season, the Lions dominate the derby. Five heavy points for the play-offs and qualification for the next Champions League.

Never, in the twelve Celtic seasons, including the first two years played by the Aironi, had there been such an unbalanced derby. In the first direct seasonal confrontation, however, the Lions have really arrived in the Zebras lair and have made only one bite. He must not deceive that (already wide) final 14-39, because the two goals of the Zebras arrived when the game was already well closed, with Benetton having already put victory and offensive bonus point under the tree (5 goals in Treviso ).

Progress – Marco Bortolami’s Benetton has proven to be a team that is growing up: it knows how to change pace according to the moment of the match, it knows when to be aggressive and when to delay in defense, it knows when to accelerate in attack under the direction of Rhyno Smith, it knows how to attack the weak points of the opponents. And the Zebras have shown they have many, from indiscipline in defense to an attacking maneuver with too confused ideas without being able to gain the advantage line with the result of having to kick and return the ball to the opponents. But also on the tactical game at the foot the balance went to Treviso thanks to Edoardo Padovani.

The occasion – The 45-meter kick attempted by Carlo Canna after two minutes of play was the only opportunity granted by the Benetton defense in the first half. A free kick born from a held down by the Zebras put between the posts by Smith in the 5 ‘kicked off the Benetton monologue which lasted until the quarter of an hour of the second half when the Brex goal set a 0-34 partial and handed the offensive bonus point to the green-and-whites. In between, Treviso has explored all the gaps of the Zebras. He used his heavy men for a series of collect and go 5 meters, sending Federico Ruzza to goal. He exploited the tactical play with Padovani keeping the Zebre in his own defensive half. He counterattacked Monty Ioane’s speed to pierce the defensive lines and mark again with the support of Pettinelli. He punished the indiscipline for attacking with intelligence on the wing left uncovered by Tuivuaka (yellow for a dangerous tackle on Smith) with Braley starting on the lock from the tail of the maul to launch the winning sprint of Tommaso Menoncello.

The sprint – The young Benetton center then served the assist for the Brex goal going to recover an up and under from Smith who found the defense of the Zebras once again discovered. The federal franchise had a jolt of pride in the last quarter of the game, scoring two goals, the result, however, more of personal plays than of a constructed maneuver. The first marking bears the signature of Boni, quick to anticipate Garbisi in the in-goal area on a loose ball after Ioane had managed to block the solitary escape of Pierre Bruno, who had intercepted Braley in his own 22, a couple of meters from the goal. So it was Tuivuaka who pressed the turbo button to undermine the Treviso defense and give Bisegni an oval to crush between the posts. To close every ambition for a zebra comeback, Leonardo Marin thought of it with a class play, a sudden change of pace in the 22 to leave a couple of defenders on the ground and get into the goal with the same lightness with which Santa Claus leaves the gifts under the ‘tree. In the Benetton package there are 5 points that are worth a lot for the play-offs and qualification for the next Champions League. For the Zebras a lot of coal and a lot of work to do.

