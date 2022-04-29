Benetton, the feeling is that they couldn’t wait to get rid of the Autostrade per l’Italia burden to recalibrate the business

There was little doubt in thinking that, in the end, the board’s list of General would have prevailed over the “pattisti” and that Philippe Donnet he would be awarded the role of CEO for the third time. There are two aspects that leave one surprised at the end of the Assembly: the difference between the outgoing list and the one proposed by Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and the “weight” of Benetton on the shareholding structure of Lion.

The company’s official website, in fact, accredited the Treviso family, through Schema 33, of 3.96%. But today it became known that i Benetton I am increased to 4.75%, or just under 0.8 of the total capital. Calculator in hand – referring to the current stock values ​​- means a investment of approximately 228 million euros for almost 12.6 million shares.

It’s not the only movement worth mentioning: Leonardo Del Vecchio in January it held 6.5% of the capital, while at the end of March it had reached 8. Well, today it was announced that the “scrooge of Agordo“Is 9.8%. It means that in the last month 1.8% of the capital was acquired, that is 28.55 million shares for a value (again according to today’s figures) of almost 514 million euros.

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone it is at 9.95% of the capital, just under 10% which would have forced the Roman builder to declare his positions in advance of today’s Assembly. Finally there remains the Crt Foundation, that of General has 1.23%.

The “pattisti”, therefore, started from 25.73% of the capital of General, a substantial share which they managed to bring to 41.7% thanks to the support of some funds and retail investors. Too little to unseat Donnetbut certainly a “weight” that guarantees entrepreneurs to appoint three members to the board of directors, including the same Caltagirone. Waiting for a new battle next year, this time for Mediobanca.

Of the Old Man And Caltagirone they want to lead, this is a fact. They do it in their companies, they claim to be able to do it even in the financial salons. Understandable, also because the investment made by both is truly remarkable.

Never Benetton? Here, here the feeling is that they could not wait to get rid of the burden Highways for Italy (which they also bought for a short time and which, in just two years, paid them back for their investment) to recalibrate the business. They sold 49% of Telepass for 1.05 billion and are now preparing for the takeover bid Atlantia resulting in delisting.

There sale of Aspi it is now also done from a bureaucratic point of view. As he pointed out The sun 24 hours only one last formal requirement is missing: the Mims and the Mef, with an inter-ministerial decree, they will have to re-approve the additional act and then send it back to the Court for final registration. Then, within 30 days, Atlantia will confer its share package of Aspiequal to 88.06% of the total, to the consortium of Cdp, Blackstone and Macquarie.

Now, since the Ponzano Veneto family holds 33.1% – for now – of Atlantia, calculator in hand should receive at least 2.61 billion euros. The holding, in fact, would be entitled to a total of € 7.9 billion from agreements. The liquidity to go up in General, therefore, there is and also advances. Who knows what the next step of the Venetian family will be …

