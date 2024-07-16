Benetton, the reorganization of the “Proposta” branch: 20% of the family safe

New movements in Benettonafter the reorganization of Evolution (Giuliana’s branch of the company), it’s up to Proposal (that of Carlo, who passed away in 2018). The Treviso group has thus divided up a portion of the assets, it is about 2.7 billion between real estate and 20% of the family safe. The aim – according to what Milano Finanza has found – is to give everyone the freedom to continue its own strategy entrepreneurial. The geographical map upstream of Edizione, the Benetton family holding company at the head of a portfolio of investments from over 13 billion in value. Thus the asymmetric split in favor of three newcos is triggered. Proposta Prima, Proposta Seconda and Proposta Terza are therefore born, which will see the division into equal parts of the assets mainly consisting of 20% of Edizione (2.5 billion according to the NAV value at the end of 2022), the 220 million in properties received last year from Edizione Property, plus other participations including the control of two agricultural companies (Cirio and Altopascio).



Like the four Benetton Brothers (Luciano, Giuliana, Gilberto and Carlo), founders of the group, had divided the capital of Edizione equally from the beginning, establishing four personal vehicles (Research, Evolution, Direction and Proposal), thus – continues Milano Finanza – also Carlo’s four children – born from two different marriages – have given life to three limited liability companies, plus a fourth resulting from the transformation of Proposta spa. The creation of four separate companieseach member of Edizione, will not entail changes in terms of control and governance of the safe chaired by Alessandro Benettongiven that according to the statute each branch can have a maximum of two councilors.