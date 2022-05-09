Benetton, the anger of the relatives of the victims of the bridge: “Schifati”

The family Benetton continues to talk about himself. In fact, she is not liked at all, especially by the people relatives of the victims of the Morandi bridge in Genoathe choice of the group of Treviso to appoint the operating company that will guarantee Atlantia “Scheme 43“, choosing just that dramatic number in the company’s header same from the victims of the collapse of August 2018. “What you have read – Egle Possetti, president of the Victims Committee explains to Repubblica – is perhaps a joke? It really isn’t. Schema 43 (like our deaths in the collapse of the Morandi bridge, like the number of families left on their knees) is the name of the company that will manage the shares of the Benettons acquired with Italian money, on the skin of ours families. Are they there or are they doing? Or was “the 43 operation” profitable? Are disgustedembittered, disappointedthere is nothing more to say “.

A number – continues Repubblica – that burns on the skin of the families of the victims of the Bridge. “We can understand the rationale in the management of the name of the operational financial vehicles of the Benetton family. But a minimum of attentionfrom ethics they should have used it. Instead – continues the spokesperson of the Committee – it seemed to us precisely on this operation great bad taste“. In recent days Alessandro Benetton in an interview he admitted that after the tragedy of the Morandi bridge “we should have apologize immediately“, adding however that the family only had one member on the board of directors in Atlantiaof which controlled 30%. Also that exit it was criticized by relatives of the victims.

