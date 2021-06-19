In just six months, the Pesaro-based company registers more adventure than in the whole of the previous year with 3,649 registrations. Gianni Monini: “Great satisfaction”
The importance of having identified a market segment that did not exist until a few years ago has paid off. And it is thanks to his foresight that Benelli achieves a new milestone with the adventure Trk 502 (at this link you can find our test), with 3,649 motorcycles registered on the Italian market from January to today. The best-seller of the Casa del Leoncino thus exceeds the number of registrations registered throughout 2020, when 3,569 motorcycles were registered, making it the best-selling motorcycle of last year. A result achieved more than six months earlier than 2020, which sees the breakdown of registrations between road model and X version as follows: 2,966 Trk 502 X registered from January to today and 683 Trk 502 registered in the same period.
The comment
–
“This is an extraordinary result and we are really proud of it – comments Gianni Monini, Benelli Italia sales manager. This performance is further confirmation of the choices we have made in the recent past, in wanting to give the possibility to enter the world of motorcycles. growing number of people. This is the greatest satisfaction for us “.
June 19 – 4:56 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
Leave a Reply