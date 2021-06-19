The importance of having identified a market segment that did not exist until a few years ago has paid off. And it is thanks to his foresight that Benelli achieves a new milestone with the adventure Trk 502 (at this link you can find our test), with 3,649 motorcycles registered on the Italian market from January to today. The best-seller of the Casa del Leoncino thus exceeds the number of registrations registered throughout 2020, when 3,569 motorcycles were registered, making it the best-selling motorcycle of last year. A result achieved more than six months earlier than 2020, which sees the breakdown of registrations between road model and X version as follows: 2,966 Trk 502 X registered from January to today and 683 Trk 502 registered in the same period.