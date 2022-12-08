An allowance parent who has been waiting two years for a reassessment of childcare allowance received must receive a decision from the Tax and Customs Administration within two weeks. That is what the court of East Brabant ruled today.

If the Tax and Customs Administration does not take a decision within two weeks, a penalty of EUR 100 per day will follow, with a maximum of EUR 15,000.

At the end of December 2020, the cabinet announced that it wanted to compensate affected benefit parents more widely. They already received 30,000 euros as an advance on the final compensation that has yet to be determined. A man from Reusel in Brabant then submitted a request for reassessment of the childcare allowance and received the 30,000 euros. The Tax and Customs Administration then had to determine and repay the exact amount of the compensation within one year. The tax authorities did not meet that deadline.

De Brabander then declared the Tax Authorities in default in January 2022. He then had two weeks to make a decision, but this deadline was also not met. As a result, the tax authorities had to pay a penalty of 1442 euros last May. The man then went to court because a decision had still not been made about the reassessment of the childcare allowance.

Tax authorities response

The Tax and Customs Administration acknowledged that the decision period has been exceeded, but says that this is because many more applications for the 30,000 euro compensation were received than expected: 54,000 in total. The assessment of this – and any objections – takes time. That is why the tax authorities are asking the court to deviate from the standard decision period of two weeks. The Tax and Customs Administration wants twelve weeks to do so.

However, that period should only start when the reassessment actually starts, because, according to the Tax Authorities, that is fairer for parents who do not litigate. Requests from parents are processed in the order they are received.

Surcharge affair From 2014, the Tax and Customs Administration stopped childcare benefits for tens of thousands of parents because they allegedly committed fraud. In many cases, however, it concerned minor inaccuracies such as not submitting a receipt to the tax authorities. In addition to stopping the allowance, the Tax and Customs Administration demanded back the entire childcare allowance already received, often tens of thousands of euros or more. Many parents hit the ground running financially and ended up in debt relief. They could not count on the courts, administrative judges consistently sided with the tax authorities for years. The case eventually grew into the benefits affair, partly thanks to the efforts of members of the Lower House of Parliament Renske Leijten and Pieter Omtzigt. In 2019, it led to the resignation of State Secretary Menno Snel (Finance, D66) and subsequently a parliamentary inquiry committee. This year even followed a parliamentary inquiry. The final report will follow next year.

Judgment of the court

However, the court of East Brabant in Den Bosch does not agree according to today’s ruling. Although the administrative court acknowledges that a decision period of twelve weeks is appropriate due to the special circumstances, that period has now more than expired for the Brabant benefit parent.

“The law already includes a generous period of one year in total for the reassessment,” the judge writes in his ruling. “The court finds that many more reports have been received than expected […] insufficient reason to determine that the period of 12 weeks only starts to run at the moment that the reassessment actually starts, such as by appointing a personal case handler.” Moreover, more deadlines have already passed.

The court is not convinced that the solution to the problem should be that parents who go to court have to wait until the Tax and Customs Administration has sufficient capacity and that no penalty can therefore be imposed. That is why the court has ruled that the Tax and Customs Administration must still decide on the request of the man from Reusel within two weeks. If the Tax and Customs Administration does not do so, a penalty of EUR 100 per day must be paid, with a maximum of EUR 15,000.