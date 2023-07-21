Depression is a common problem in many parts of the world. Both young and older people are not spared. However, some patients remain resistant to therapy and don’t appear to be improving. The good news is that when traditional depression therapies stop working, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a potential replacement. As an alternative to conventional antidepressant medications, it is a non-invasive therapy method that is gaining popularity. In this article, we’ll highlight some advantages of this option.

Understanding the perks of TMS

TMS therapy stimulates specific brain cells linked to poor depression-related function using brief pulses of low-intensity magnetic field. It was successful in treating moderate to severe depression, especially in patients who had not responded well to earlier therapies. According to recent research, a significant number of patients who receive TMS therapy can sustain its clinical advantages for up to 12 months.

6 Benefits of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Depression

TMS therapy has many benefits. Some of them include:

Non-Invasive In Nature

The non-invasive aspect of TMS treatment is one of its main advantages. It enables patients to resume their regular activities without a break. TMS targets particular brain regions without any systemic side effects, in contrast to drugs that saturate the body with chemicals. Additionally, it does away with the requirement for rehabilitation following treatment and reliance on others for transportation.

The Treatment Is Effective

TMS is an extremely effective means of treating depression, even in people who had poor responses to earlier therapy. Up to 60% of people with this illness report symptom improvement after TMS, which stimulates the underactive dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. This is exactly what to expect from TMS therapy because it contributes to its greater efficacy.

Lowered Danger of Adverse Effects

Although there are many different types of antidepressants, not everyone responds to them or can endure their negative effects. The disruptive side effects of depression medications can adversely influence weight, sexual function, and energy levels. TMS offers a treatment alternative with few adverse effects, like transient headaches or tingling. As a result, patients can swiftly return to their regular activities.

TMS does not Impact Driving

Unexpectedly, TMS therapy offers the advantage of not impairing your ability to drive. It enables patients to drive safely, unlike other treatments like ketamine therapy or drugs that can make people tired or sleepy.

It can Eliminate Drug Use

If TMS therapy is used with psychotherapy and other crucial lifestyle changes, antidepressant medication might be unnecessary. However, sustaining relationships, addressing loneliness, and establishing coping mechanisms while reducing depressive symptoms are all facilitated by continuing psychotherapy in addition to TMS.

Long-Term Effects

According to studies, 37% of patients experience full remission after finishing TMS therapy, with an average response rate of 58%. Even more encouraging results from subsequent research have been reported. Although some people might need extra treatment to maintain their favorable reactions, these findings can have long-lasting impacts.

What Medical Problems Can TMS Treat ?

TMS has been used for different treatments. Some of them include :

TMS in Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

TMS provides a glimpse of hope for people with OCD who are resistant to treatment. According to research, TMS successfully destroys OCD-related brain circuits, which may lessen intrusive thoughts and obsessive behaviors. TMS is a helpful option for some who have not experienced relief from conventional treatments.

Substance Use Disorders (SUDs)

The treatment of substance use disorders has changed as a result of the discovery of TMS. TMS may help reduce cravings and support the healing process by directly targeting parts of the brain associated with addiction. Initial research points to its effectiveness in treating alcohol and nicotine addiction.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Recently, more focus has been placed on how TMS affects post-traumatic stress disorder. By altering the affected brain circuits, TMS has the potential to decrease PTSD symptoms, including anxiety and emotional pain. TMS is a promising non-invasive therapy option for people who are having trouble managing the difficulties caused by PTSD.

Conclusion

TMS is a non-invasive alternative for treating depression that has a number of advantages, such as a high success rate and few adverse effects. As it advances, it offers a better future for mental health care, giving depressed people hope.