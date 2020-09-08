Corona virus infection is increasing rapidly in our country. New figures coming every day of infection are no longer frightening but are causing panic. In such a situation, we all need to pay more attention to our diet. So that this virus does not dominate our body …

Eat this fruit by December

– Just as in winter, fruits like orange, molasses, tangerine and grapefruit were protected from virus infection through vitamin C. Now pineapple can do this work for us. Learn here the right way to eat pineapple and its benefits …

Pineapple Nutrition

Pineapple or pineapple cannot be eaten at once because it starts feeling full only after eating one or two slices of it. It is as if a new energy is being introduced into the body.

Increase blood circulation in the body

-Because pineapple contains a significant amount of vitamin C along with fiber and calories. The taste of pineapple calms our mind and gives a feeling of pleasure. So after eating pineapple we feel relaxed.

Beneficial in these diseases

You may be surprised to know, but it has been revealed in different studies that pineapple prevents more than 10 diseases from flourishing in our body. If a person is already in the grip of these diseases, then the use of pineapple can cure it quickly.

These are the 10 diseases

Bromalen enzyme is found in both the pineapple tree and its fruit. However, this enzyme is available in more quantity in its tree than pineapple. Health experts say that bromelain enzyme is helpful in digesting proteins in our body.

Pineapple reduces the risk of arthritis and joint pain

– The use of pineapple helps to control bone pain, bronchitis, sinus, arthritis, diarrhea, muscle inflammation, eye problems, gout, reduce the risk of cancer and increase cancer cells.

Also, pineapple is especially beneficial for those who have had any kind of surgery. Because it helps in healing the wounds of the body quickly. Those who do intense yoga exercises to lose weight should also consume pineapple. Because it works to repair damaged cells.

