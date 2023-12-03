PLOS ONE: Exercise relieves symptoms of postpartum depression

Chinese University scientists have found that moderate, regular exercise can relieve symptoms of postpartum depression in some women. Conclusions, published in the journal PLOS ONE, are based on a meta-analysis of 26 previous studies.

Postpartum depression is a mood disorder that affects 10-15 percent of women after childbirth. It includes not only depressive symptoms, but also anxiety, sleep disturbances and mood swings. Most treatments have unwanted side effects, so doctors often recommend exercise to alleviate symptoms.

The results of the meta-analysis showed that, overall, aerobic exercise, including jogging, walking and swimming, benefits most women with postpartum depression. All three types of exercise increase breathing and heart rate, which improves blood flow and possibly increases levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Exercise done in groups alleviates symptoms more effectively than exercise done alone. Finally, they found that the most beneficial regimen involved moderate exercise for 35 to 45 minutes three to four times a week.

