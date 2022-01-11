Black garlic or aged black garlic is a food, which is produced by preparing aged garlic which involves the application of high temperature and humidity for more than 10 days.

This process allows the aroma, pungent taste and aroma of raw garlic to convert naturally into safe, stable compounds Studies have shown that black garlic is packed with many antioxidant compounds that provide a range of health benefits.

The health benefits of black garlic

1. A study showed that it may help improve heart function in coronary heart patients due to the abundance of antioxidants in it. Chronic heart disease is caused mainly by inflammation, neurohormones, and cytokines.

2. May Boost Immunity Black garlic has immune enhancing activities mainly due to the high concentration of SAC and SAMC.

According to a study, black garlic exhibits a stronger immune response compared to raw garlic in terms of antioxidant and anticancer activities.

In short, black garlic may help boost the immune system by scaring off free radicals in the body and preventing the risk of cell inflammation and reproduction.

3. May help with allergies Allergic reactions of various types are mainly mediated by the release of inflammatory cytokines such as histamine, beta-hexosaminidase, TNF-alpha and leukotrienes.

A study showed that black garlic may help suppress the release of these cytokines and prevent allergic reactions. This is mainly due to the phenolic content in black garlic that also helps boost immunity and manage chronic allergic responses.

4. It May Manage Diabetes In one study, black garlic showed stronger anti-diabetic and antioxidant effects than garlic, thus, the ex-garlic can be helpful in preventing diabetes and its complications.

Studies show that diabetes is primarily caused by oxidative stress, and since black garlic is similarly packed, it may help reduce diabetes risk or prevent complications such as retinopathy, neuropathy, or heart disease.

5. May have cancer-preventive properties Studies show that about a third of cancer cases can be prevented by changing diets.

mBlack garlic has anti-cancer properties and the consumption of this super food may have positive effects against cell growth, mainly due to the presence of active compounds like SAC, pyruvate, arginine and amino acids. These compounds may help inhibit cell growth and improve cell functions.