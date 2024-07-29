Take advantage of the 27% off in it Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier by Redlemonavailable in Amazon Mexico for only $711.00 Mexican pesosinstead of its original price of $979.00 MXN. This device offers an ideal combination of aromatherapy and humidification at an affordable price, with a maximum capacity of 1 litreusing ultrasonic frequencies to transform essential oils into a colorless mist, improving the environment in your home or office.

The Redlemon diffuser includes buttons to set the timer to 6 or 9 hours, it automatically turns off when the water runs out, ensuring safety during prolonged use, especially useful to put it on before sleeping. It also has 5 built-in buttons that allow you to adjust the amount of fog, the operating time and the lighting, adapting to your specific needs.

Features of the Redlemon Diffuser

◉ Offers 16 LED lighting colors, with the option to select individual colors or activate sequence mode to change automatically.

◉ Light can be used both to create a pleasant atmosphere and to decorate the room.

◉ Its bamboo wood design is not only aesthetic, but also functional.

◉ The device includes a 1 liter water tank, air outlet and non-slip pads for added stability and safety.

10 Benefits of using a humidifier with essential oils

1. Improves Air Quality: Humidifiers with essential oils help keep the air moist, which can reduce airway irritation and relieve symptoms of dryness.

2. Aromatherapy: They facilitate the diffusion of essential oils into the air, promoting benefits associated with aromatherapy such as stress reduction, mood improvement and relaxation.

3. Congestion Relief: Humid steam can help relieve nasal congestion and other cold and allergy symptoms.

4. Improved Sleep: Some essential oils, such as lavender, have relaxing properties that can improve sleep quality and help combat insomnia.

5. Stress and Anxiety Reduction: Essential oils like chamomile and sandalwood have calming properties that can help reduce stress and anxiety.

6. Deodorization of the Environment: They help eliminate unwanted odors and keep the air fresh in spaces such as living rooms, offices and bedrooms.

7. Improve Focus and Concentration: Essential oils such as eucalyptus and peppermint can stimulate the mind and improve concentration and focus.

8. Disease Prevention: Some essential oils, such as tea tree, have antimicrobial properties that can help purify the air and prevent respiratory diseases.

9. Skin Hydration: Extra moisture in the air can help prevent dry skin and irritation by keeping your skin hydrated.

10. Creating a Pleasant Environment: They offer a pleasant sensory experience through the combination of pleasant aromas and a more humid and comfortable environment.

