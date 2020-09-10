Meera Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, became a mother at the age of 21. When news of his pregnancy came in the media, people criticized him for pregnancy at such a young age.

However, the time after the age of 20 is considered the most right to be pregnant. Apart from age, there are many other factors which are considered responsible for healthy pregnancy. Let us know how right it is to be a mother after the age of 20 and what problems and complications can come about pregnancy at this age.

Conceiving is easy Doctors also believe that 20s is the best age to be pregnant. At this age, the risk of complications in pregnancy is the lowest. At the same time, delivery and recovery of women of this age also becomes faster.

Recovery happens quickly At this time, the body is young and soon after delivery comes in shape. At the same time, conceiving in the 20s is also much easier than the latter. Most women who try pregnancy in the 20s get success within two months but have no health problem.

Benefits of becoming a mother in 20s Biologically, 20s is the right age to be pregnant because at this time the fertility power of women is the best. Their body is healthy, the uterus is young and the eggs are also healthy.

Golden age for pregnancy Eggs are also made the most at this age. The more eggs are formed during ovulation, the greater the chances of pregnancy. The 20s can be called the Golden Age for pregnancy.