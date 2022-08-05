Benefits | Minister Saarikko wants additional child benefit, according to the economist, the proposal is like the center’s May Day holiday – “This will give you a good start to the campaign”

According to economist Sanna Kurronen, the benefits of the additional child benefit would also flow to those families who do not need it. The additional installment could also cut family income support.

“Not that now it’s not a disaster, but it’s not particularly reasonable either.”

This is how Eva’s economist describes it Sanna Kurronen the Treasury minister Annika Saarikon (central) proposal to pay extra child benefit to all families at the end of this year.

Saarikko proposed an additional child benefit on Wednesday on the messaging service Twitter.

According to Kurronen, a large part of families with children are doing just fine in the current price environment, and they do not need additional support. Kurronen says that an additional child allowance would make the situation easier for many families, but the benefits of the support would also flow to those who do not need it.

Another problem is that child benefit is taken into account as income in subsistence allowance. Thus, an additional installment of child benefit could cut current subsidies from those families who would need it the most.

Island said Thursdaythat the additional child allowance according to his proposal would not eliminate the conditions for income support.

Leading specialist Olli Kärkkäinen from the Ministry of Finance says that in the possible further preparation of the additional child benefit, it will be clear whether there is a desire to make exceptions to the current legislation.

“I would think that the impact of the proposal on income support and families receiving income support will become clear in the further preparation,” he says.

Kärkkäinen says that relative to available income, child benefits are a significantly more significant support for low-income families than for middle- or high-income families.

“Due to the single-parent increase, child allowances are relatively more important, especially for single-parent households.”

Kärkkäinen admits that the additional child allowance is not very precisely targeted as a support measure. However, he also draws attention to the fact that, for example, social benefits for the unemployed and pensioners have been increased along with the rise in prices.

“This would compensate for the way that child allowances have in a certain way lagged behind the rise in prices this year,” says Kärkkäinen.

“ “”These are easily the kind of proposals that shoot a little in every direction with a shotgun.”

Evan Kurronen says that he understands that politicians have a strong need to do something when the effects of inflation can be seen even more clearly in people’s everyday lives. At the same time, he says that it is very difficult to find specific means to ease the situation.

“It is not easy to come up with subsidies that would not accelerate inflation and that would hit exactly those who need it, and no one else.”

Kurronen says that he has opposed practically all subsidies proposed by politicians. He still gives the government praise as well. In his opinion, the actions taken earlier this year have proven to be reasonable.

Kurronen refers, for example, to social security benefits tied to the national pension index, which were subject to an additional index increase at the beginning of August. The maximum amount of the commuting expense deduction has also been temporarily increased in this year’s taxation.

However, according to Kurronen, it is difficult to find other sensible specific measures.

“These are easily the kind of proposals that shoot a little in every direction with a shotgun, and they don’t aim very sensibly.”

Kurronen also says that he understands that next spring’s parliamentary elections are already on politicians’ minds.

“If the extra child benefit is paid at the end of the year in December, then there are only four months until the election. Politicians are certainly interested in collecting points from families with children.”

So is Saariko’s proposal like the center’s own May Day holiday?

“Yes it is. The timing hits the button in such a way that you get a good start to the campaign. In all contexts, you can remember to mention that we have done something for families with children that improves their status. It’s certainly a good election slogan,” says Kurronen.