Benefits Family leave reform is finally moving forward: the floor plan is known to remain, but the number of earnings-related days has lived

In the further preparation of the tripartite working group, it has not even been assumed that the model would become unanimous.

Koronan the family leave reform left behind is finally jerking forward. Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) will present a draft presentation by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health to the media on Tuesday. If all goes as planned, the reform would come into force in August next year.

The solution is known to be very similar to the model introduced about a year ago, but some details, such as the number of earnings-related days, have been in the making.

Last in accordance with the guidelines prepared by the tripartite working group, the number of family daily allowance days would be increased from the current 12.7 months by just over a month to about 14 months.

According to the model at the time, both parents were getting an equal quota of about 6.6 months. A portion of your own quota could be transferred to another parent.

It is known that a pregnant woman would still have a daily allowance period of about a month before the start of parental benefit, but this would not apply to an adoptive mother, for example.

Today, the mother has maternity leave of about four months and the father is offered more than two months of paternity leave. In addition, there is six months of parental leave that parents can agree with each other.

The proposal will be based on opinions next week and then on the fault of the Evaluation Council. The proposal is to be submitted to Parliament next autumn in connection with budget laws.

In preparation has progressed according to the government program entry, which has grieved employers ’organizations in particular. The government’s policy is that the number of earnings-related days will increase and that the home care allowance will not be cut, in which case the employment effect of the proposal will be either zero or negative. It has been difficult for employers to swallow the particularly detrimental effect on employment. The proposal would also be considered too expensive by the organizations.

“In the tripartite working group, preparations are still being continued and solutions are being sought in detail, but I guess we still have the government in Finland to finally decide how to proceed and what kind of law package will be submitted to Parliament for approval,” Pekonen emphasized a year ago.

In STM’s proposal, home care allowance has had to be slightly modified as a result of a more flexible daily allowance system, but not in terms of content.

Reform the core idea has been that children will come into a similar position with each other, regardless of family form. In addition, the aim is for fathers to start using more parental leave.

According to Kela’s information a few months ago, only about a quarter of Finnish fathers use all 54 of their paternity leave.

Maintaining home care support in its current form is important for the center. However, from the point of view of the government’s ambitious employment target, pressure to reduce or eliminate support has been swayed. The abolition of home care support is estimated to accelerate a parent’s return to work.

Home care allowance can be paid to a parent or other guardian staying at home after earned family leave until the youngest child reaches the age of three.