Nowadays, there are new technologies that help make household chores less tedious and lengthy. Facilitating and making more efficient some of the inevitable daily routines is part of the mission that some appliances and white goods seek to fulfill. In this search to improve the quality of people’s time and life, the vertical steam iron She has joined as an ally when it comes to having to iron her clothes.

From this perspective it is that the RCA vertical steam iron with pedestal It can be assumed as an alternative when you want efficient and fluid steam ironing. This iron model B07NRVJZ91, lavender and white, has distinctive features, benefits over traditional irons and is also in SALE on Amazon Mexico to $849 Mexican pesos thanks to 34% DISCOUNT that it has, that is, it costs less than $1,000 pesos.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, June 20, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

The RCA steam iron can be purchased at its special price through cash payment with bank cards, but it also accepts other payment methods that will be specified later. But first, learn about the benefits and features of the RCA vertical steam iron.

What are the benefits of the RCA RC-928 vertical steam iron?

The RCA model RC-928 vertical steam iron with pedestal includes among its benefits and features which includes an expansion tube that can be adjusted with locks to make ironing garments with specific folds easier.

In addition, this product has a hanger to place clothes with clothespins and a bar, so you can forget about being in an inclined position for a long time while ironing (posturing as this function was traditionally done while supporting a donkey or ironing table). . Another advantage of this is that you will not need a table as support.

The RCA has two pressure levels and a water container with a maximum capacity of 1.30 liters, which allows it to have enough steam for a good day of ironing. But that’s not all, because the iron allows adequate steam distribution through the fibers, generating high temperatures that will cause the mites or batteries to die. That is, in addition to ironing your clothes can disinfect them and eliminate odors.

Another benefit that you will find using this product is that it has an overheat protection device, which gives you greater safety and prevents accidents. Added to this are the wheels to transport the iron that make it easy to move around your home.

What features does the RCA vertical steam iron have?

– Model RC-928.

– RCA brand.

– White and lavender color.

– Expansion tube that adjusts with locks.

– Includes a hanger to place clothes with clothespins and a bar.

– Steam duct that exceeds 100 cm in length.

– Two pressure level knob: 600 watts and 1300 watts of power.

– Switch with off function and an operating indicator light.

– You can iron different types of clothing such as suits, jackets, t-shirts, pants and more. It is also useful for blankets, curtains, among others.

– Water container with a maximum capacity of 1.30 liters.

– Ironing steam allows mites or bacteria on clothes to die. Disinfects and eliminates odors.

More information about the RCA RC-928 vertical pedestal steam iron CLICK HERE.

What payment methods apply to the RCA vertical steam iron with a discount on Amazon Mexico?

The RCA vertical steam iron model RC-928 has a base price on Amazon Mexico of $1,292.24 pesos, but it is 34% OFF for what you will pay for it $849 Mexican pesos Limited Time. This promotion is available for cash payment through bank debit and credit cards (payment at an exhibition).

Another monthly purchase option, but with interest, is the payment with financing cost in up to 24 monthly installments with interest that will be added to the final price and detailed below.

If you want to buy the RCA vertical steam iron with a 34% DISCOUNT and less than $1,000 off CLICK HERE.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $49.80* $346.39 $1,195.39 18 months $61.55* $258.95 $1,107.95 12 months $86.17* $185.08 $1,034.08 9 months $110.18* $142.63 $991.63 6 months $158.90* $104.43 $953.43 3 months $305.35* $67.07 $916.07

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.