Switch off Mombasa

For many years, the Kenyan port of Mombasa dominated more than 90 percent of the exports and imports of 5 East African countries that do not have seaports, namely Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. But the current unrest in many parts of Kenya; These countries have turned their attention to the ports of Tanzania, the most stable country in the region at present.

For more than three weeks, trade flows through the port of Mombasa have been disrupted, as it constitutes the area where the roads linking the port and those countries intersect. The epicenter of the protests that erupted in Kenya in early March, led by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who has not yet admitted losing to current Kenyan President William Ruto in the presidential elections that took place there in the first week of September 2022.

And after losing its historical status as a regional center for shipping to the Kenyan port of Mombasa more than 7 decades ago; Tanzanian ports are seeking to recover the largest share of shipments from African countries that have shifted to the port of Mombasa, which has witnessed significant growth over the past years. Shipping and handling traffic increased from 30 million metric tons in 2017 to about 35 million metric tons at the end of 2022.

Uganda relies on the port of Mombasa for 98 percent of its marine exports and imports, while the share of Tanzanian ports is only 2 percent; South Sudan also depends entirely on the port of Mombasa.

As for Burundi, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the balance appears balanced between the Kenyan port of Mombasa and the Tanzanian ports.

However, it is expected that the significant change in the current security situation in Kenya will tip the scale of the Tanzanian ports.

Option towards Tanzania

There have been many indications of this. The Ugandan authorities announced last week that they are studying the option of transferring their marine exports and imports to Tanzanian ports.

Uganda said that it is assessing the potential high costs of transporting its goods through Kenya if the current protests continue, and if Uganda actually abandons the port of Mombasa, this could be a major blow to that port, which is one of the most important pillars of the Kenyan economy. Uganda accounts for the lion’s share of traffic at the port of Mombasa, accounting for 76 percent of the total traffic passing through the port.

Over the past weeks, Ugandan trade flows through the port of Mombasa have faced great difficulties. In light of the trucks being thrown with stones and having to wait for long days due to the protesters blocking the main roads in many areas that Ugandan trucks must pass through before reaching the port of Mombasa.

These conditions prompted a senior official in the Ugandan Ministry of Trade to say that redirecting some imports through Tanzanian ports has become an appropriate option in light of the continuing protests in Kenya. But Ugandan Trade Minister Francis Mwebisa said Thursday that there are ongoing talks with Kenyan authorities about securing the transport corridor from Mombasa.

Lack of security is the reason

Security unrest incurred huge losses for merchants and shipping companies, and days after the outbreak of the recent protests, road and transit fees increased, and insurance costs increased dramatically.

For many observers, the continuation of the current turmoil will reflect positively on Tanzanian ports as a possible alternative for transporting the trade of the countries of the region.

In addition to the security factor; Tanzanian ports have been able to increase their attractiveness and competitiveness as a preferred alternative through the development of berths and shipping and handling equipment.

Infrastructure development