During the elections in Bihar, stories are growing from one to the other. BJP has released the list of candidates for the second phase. The party has started symbolizing the second phase at its headquarters in Patna. The party had given ticket to Samastipur District Minister Virendra Kumar Paswan from Rosda seat. The list of candidates was revealed on social media. But one of the BJP’s Virender Paswan dodged party leaders.

Actually, the dodging Virender Paswan is being told that he is a resident of Darbhanga. The real candidate and his name are similar. In such a situation, Virendra of Darbhanga took advantage of this. Virender Paswan arrives at the party headquarters to pick up the symbol. Darbhanga-based Virender Paswan Symbol was taken from Patna BJP headquarters.

Bihar Poll: Now the leaders started flying in the sky, the fare of 1 hour to 1-3 lakh, BJP took 6 helicopters

After taking the symbol, Virender Paswan filled his parents’ names in it. With this, he along with a few supporters reached Rosda subdivision headquarters to file nomination. Here the real one, Virendra Kumar Paswan, along with his supporters reached the BJP office to pick up the symbol, it was said that you took it. After that his senses flew away.

Bihar Election 2020: When Kanhaiya Kumar spoke from the stage, I will join BJP

BJP workers were then sent to the subdivision office in Rosda. There Darbhanga Virender Kumar Paswan arrived for the nomination. The activists immediately informed the leaders of this in Patna. The symbol was then canceled. Then the real Virendra Kumar Paswan is given the symbol. He will now nominate from Rosda seat. However, the party has not yet taken any action against the Darbhanga candidate.