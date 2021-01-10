Food delivery services are booming as a result of the corona lockdown. The future looks bright too. Investors participate with a certificate. By Emmeran Eder, Euro am Sonntag

W.he service of the food delivery service is already in high demand again with the first lockdown in spring. Even before Corona, the sector was in an upward trend, the pandemic accelerated the boom massively.

The market research agency Euromonitor expects a worldwide growth rate of 13 percent per annum for the next few years. No wonder that Delivery Hero was the first company in the sector to be included in the DAX in August, although it is still making heavy losses.

There are several forms of food delivery: either directly from the eatery to the consumer, as do some large restaurant chains that have their own delivery service. Or online platforms that bring together customer orders and offers from restaurants and then deliver the menus to consumers with their own delivery service. The restaurants pay an agency fee, the consumers sometimes a small surcharge.

Uber is shaking up the sector

A third form has recently been established, which is used by the transport service Uber and the British Amazon partner Deliveroo – so-called dark kitchens. These are kitchens with no customer traffic and seats that are planned down to the last centimeter, which saves money.

Start-ups or small restaurant owners who cannot finance a restaurant in a good location due to a lack of capital have the opportunity to increase their level of awareness and to inspire customers who order their food via app. A win-win situation, so to speak, as the Uber subsidiaries Uber Eats or Deliveroo can reduce costs in this way.

Because the competition in the sector is tough. The margins are low. This encourages takeovers, as only large platforms can survive in the long term. In addition to the pandemic, this is the second driver of share prices in this industry. In addition, the renewed lockdown will probably lead to permanent changes in consumer behavior even after the corona crisis.

Investors can rely on Vontobel’s endless food delivery certificate (ISIN: DE 000 VP3 SFD 4). The paper includes 20 of the world’s top players. In addition to Amazon and Uber, these include Hellofresh and Delivery Hero from Germany. 65 percent of the companies come from the USA, 15 percent from China, eleven percent from Germany, the rest from Russia and the Netherlands. There is a currency risk. The composition of capitalization and liquidity is checked every six months, the stocks are weighted equally. Vontobel charges an annual fee of 1.2 percent for this. The dividends are reinvested.

Despite all the opportunities, there are also risks – many of the companies are still making losses.