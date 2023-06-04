Raul Galhardii

06/04/2023 – 9:00 am

Beneficiaries of the “Minha Casa, Minha Vida” (MCMV) program who have already acquired a property through the program and wish to improve their current development or obtain a second one are optimistic with the new federal government, but find obstacles in the current rules of the program that prevent the second acquisition even with the sale of the previous property. These data were revealed by the research “The Brazilian population the new Minha Casa, Minha Vida” made by Brain Inteligencia Estratégica at the request of the Brazilian Construction Industry Chamber (Cebic).

The study was carried out with the objectives of understanding the behavior of searching for properties in MCMV, evaluating the buying journey in Brazil and determining the key factors for the success of the program. “The report shows that Brazilians have good expectations with the MCMV and believe that it will resume strongly”, explains Fábio Tadeu Araújo, economist and owner of Brain.

This is confirmed by Gabriela Aparecida, a child development assistant and participant in the MCMV in São Paulo. “I believe that the new government will facilitate access and will have many new size options, in addition to providing more opportunities for more people to buy.”

At the beginning of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in January 2023, the scenario found was around 186,000 unfinished housing units in Minha Casa. Of this total, 83 thousand are paralyzed works. Among the developments with works at a standstill, there is a forecast for the resumption of 37,500 housing units in 2023.

However, experts consulted by the This Is Money believe that the moment is not favorable to the purchase of property. “I don’t believe this is the best time despite being an important issue. We are living in a scenario where the cost of money is expensive and the purchasing power of families is low” says Jonata Tribioli, CEO of Neoin, a company in the real estate development segment.

“The moment is delicate due to a possible lack of control of public expenses and the generalized economic crisis that this would bring. At the same time, it is a flag of the current federal government to accelerate the MCMV, which is one of its previous successful projects. The sector therefore expects more money to be allocated to this project”, analyzes Roy Martelanc, Professor at the FIA ​​Business School.

Profile of respondents

The study interviewed people in 25 cities in the five regions of the country, most of them being women (53%), with at least one child (53%) and aged between 20 and 35 years. Participants fit into the three MCMV income profiles: Urban Level 1 (up to R$2,640); Urbano 2 range (between R$2,640 and R$4,400); Urbano 3 range (4,400 and R$8,000).

Among those looking for an improvement or second property, the group is made up of men and women, usually over 30 years old, who fit the Urbano 3 income profile, already own a property acquired by the MCMV and are looking for an improvement in size, better location or more leisure options.

Main discoveries

Respondents have good expectations and believe that the MCMV program will resume strongly. Among them, there is a clear perception that in the near future there will be a government incentive or a different program for upgrading a property for people already benefiting from social housing programs. “So the government has a huge opportunity, as expectations are high. The market is ‘stopped’ waiting”, says the owner of Brain.

In this group, what encourages the next purchase is the insufficient square footage of the current property and the need for better structures in the leisure areas and parking spaces. “The desire to improve the current situation is inherent in human nature. The aspirations of the interviewees are in the Pyramid of the Hierarchy of Needs (Maslow’s Pyramid). In short, when a series of needs is satisfied, people will aspire to the next category of wants. From this perspective, the demand is natural”, says Alberto Mattos de Souza, partner at PMMF Advogados and specialist in strategic real estate negotiations.

For this group of people who want a second purchase, more important than proximity to the city center is mobility by means of public transport and the safety of where they live. “The market must know how to choose locations well and seek improvements to properties, such as mini-markets inside the development, ‘lockers’, closets and leisure spaces, which are fundamental for this public because they allow the safety of their children”, explains Araújo .

current obstacles

Among families that already own property from the MCMV program, there is a high latent demand for property exchange, but they are unable to exchange them under current rules. The study also revealed that there are many doubts about the guidelines of the program. “Which means that perhaps one of the main recommendations to the government is to publicize Minha Casa Minha Vida a lot at this time”, says Araújo.

A finding of the survey is that the greatest difficulty for program beneficiaries is to combine the payment of financing installments with expenses such as college and rent. “It is worth considering freezing the value of the MCMV installments during the construction period. Certainly, this loss will need to be recovered at a later stage, but it may mean the necessary predictability for acquirers at that time. On the other hand, it is essential that the beneficiaries maintain strict control of their budget, seeking to increase their income whenever possible”, suggests the PMMF Advogados partner.

For Tribioli, the population’s income cannot keep up with all the highs and everything that is charged when buying a home. “One of the biggest problems in the country is the interest rate, which hinders all economic movement. Money is expensive, financing is high and, above all, there is inflation that erodes purchasing power, ”he says.

Another problem analyzed by the survey is the discharge period. “Not being able to settle the payment before the financing period ends is the main problem of the program”, says Aparecida. The minimum term of five years for repayment of the financing is the main reason that prevents current participants from buying a new property.

In this way, the interviewees intend to wait for this period to sell the current property and start a new venture, preferably through the program itself. They suggest that the program provide opportunities for this public to improve their housing, facilitating the settlement of the current property and enabling new financing.

“Regarding the mandatory time for a possible resale or discharge, I believe that there could be some changes. If the focus of MCMV is the housing deficit, this must be the program’s priority. Reformulating some rules of social housing for the purchase of a second property, even if through another line of credit, could be an alternative to move the economic wheel, it would give other families the opportunity to start the journey of their own home and, for those who wish to upgrade, the program would continue to encourage the dream of the ideal home”, recommends Tribioli.

Conclusions of the study

There is, therefore, strong demand, both for the first property and for its exchange. According to the study, the problem was never one of demand, but of supply. The possible revision of second property rules may generate an immediate increase in supply and expand the housing market.

“As the Brazilian population is imagining that the new government will ‘energize’ the program, the ‘ignorance’ of the program itself is an opportunity. We suggest that there be greater dissemination of the new program rules with simplified language and didactically explaining subsidy concepts, maximum financed amounts, differences by income range, where to register, among other information”, suggests the research.

