Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil with Social Registration Number (NIS) final 4 receive today (15) the payment by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum benefit amount is R$400 for each family.

The payment dates follow the model of the old Bolsa Família, with the release of funds on the last ten working days of the month. In December, due to the Christmas holiday, payments go up to the 23rd, with a week in advance of the regular calendar.

Check the calendar:

NIS final 1 December 10th NIS final 2 December 13th NIS final 3 December 14th NIS final 4 December 15th NIS final 5 December 16th NIS final 6 December 17th NIS final 7 December 20 NIS final 8 December 21 NIS final 9 December 22nd NIS final 0 December 23

Beneficiaries can consult information on payment dates, the benefit amount and the composition of installments in two applications: Auxílio Brasil, developed for the social program, and the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Families with income can receive Brazil Aid per capita of up to R$ 100, considered to be in extreme poverty, and those with income per capita of up to R$ 200, considered to be in poverty.

THE Brazil Agency elaborated a question and answer guide about Brazil Aid. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can answer are the criteria for joining the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened to Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which ran until October.

