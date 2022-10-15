“A game for research”, a charity tennis tournament organized by the Centro Studi Borgogna, in collaboration with the Onlus Il Sogno di Ale, returns today for its sixth edition. An event felt and appreciated by citizens and institutions that in the five previous editions have donated a total of over 140 thousand euros, destined for research on Ewing’s sarcoma. The event – at the Circolo Sporting Club Milano 2, Segrate – is sponsored by the Municipality of Milan and the Municipality of Segrate, the National Cancer Institute (Int) of Milan, Coni, the Milan Bar Association, the Milan Host Lions club and Panathlon international club Milan.

“THE childhood cancers affect thousands of children every year, of all ages, upsetting the lives of entire families. These are diseases that can be defeated, including through progress and scientific research. For this reason we espoused the mission of the ‘Sogno di Ale’ many years ago, and we made ourselves available to organize events and initiatives to raise funds, which are essential for the development of scientific progress. Hence the project ‘A Game for Research thanks also to the closeness, which has never been lacking, of our supporters and the institutions that have given, and continue to give, support to this noble cause. Our mission, as an Association, is to create a culture of solidarity, and with this sixth edition we want to continue on the path we have taken to try to overcome ourselves once again “, he declared Fabrizio Ventimiglia, president of the Burgundy Study Center and creator of the tournament in 2017.

“Our association is delighted to be able to benefit again this year from the precious contribution that the Centro Studi Borgogna, through this sixth Research Game, will donate to our non-profit organization. The figures collected in our favor in recent years have allowed us to cope. to the commitments made years ago in support of some research projects on Ewing’s Sarcoma. In particular, the most important and costly project we are about to start is called Interewing 1 and will have an annual commitment of 50 thousand euros, with the involvement of 800 patients and a duration of eight years, ”he said Raffaele Bianchi, president of the non-profit organization ‘Il Sogno di Ale’.

The event was preceded, last night, by a gala dinner that offered the opportunity to raise other funds thanks to a charity auction with gadgets from the world of sport and not. Institutions were also present with the President of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, and the MEP Patrizia Toia who declared: “The principle of solidarity is enshrined in the Charter of Fundamental Values ​​of the European Union is something very concrete and practical. If there is solidarity between countries, the gigantic challenges that these issues have posed and will pose to us can be faced. Countries alone cannot overcome certain obstacles, while with the unity of Europe on the basis of solidarity, answers are found ”.